2022 IHSA playoffs: Second-round pairings

The first round of the 2022 IHSA playoffs is in the books. Check out the pairings for next weekend’s second round.

Class 1A

North Bracket Time, Date (8) ROWVA at (1) Lena-Winslow TBD (4) Fulton at (12) Rockford Lutheran TBD (2) Hope Academy at (10) Forreston 2 p.m. Saturday (3) Ottawa Marquette at (11) Dakota 1 p.m. Saturday South Bracket (1) Ridgeview at (9) Salt Fork TBD (5) Jacksonville Routt at (4) Tuscola TBD (7) Sesser-Valier at (2) Camp Point Central TBD (6) Cumberland at (3) Greenfield TBD

Class 2A

North Bracket Time, Date (8) Farmington at (1) Maroa-Forsyth TBD (4) Rockridge at (12) Bloomington Central Catholic TBD (7) Knoxville at (2) Bismarck-Henning TBD (6) Tri-Valley at (3) Wilmington TBD South Bracket (1) St. Teresa at (9) Athens TBD (4) Pana at (12) Fairfield TBD (2) Johnston City at (10) Arthur TBD (6) Red Bud at (14) Althoff TBD

Class 3A

North Bracket Time, Date (8) Genoa-Kingston at (1) Princeton TBD (5) Stillman Valley at (4) IC Catholic 3 p.m. Saturday (7) Durand-Pecatonica at (2) Reed-Custer 5 p.m. Saturday (6) Byron at (3) Seneca 7 p.m. Friday South Bracket (1) Prairie Central at (9) Roxana TBD (5) Mt. Carmel at (4) Tolono Unity TBD (7) St. Joseph Ogden at (15) Olympia TBD (6) Eureka at (3) Williamsville 3 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A

North Bracket Time, Date (8) Urban Prep/Bronzeville at (1) Richmond-Burton 7 p.m. Friday (5) Joliet Catholic at (13) Providence 1 p.m. Saturday (7) Rochelle at (15) Johnsburg 7 p.m. Friday (6) Evergreen Park at (3) St. Francis 1 p.m. Saturday South Bracket (8) Coal City at (1) Carterville TBD (5) Breese Central at (4) Rochester 4:30 p.m. Saturday (2) Sacred Heart Griffin at (10) Waterloo 2 p.m. Saturday (6) Murphysboro at (3) Macomb TBD

Class 5A

North Bracket Time, Date (1) Sycamore at (9) Carmel TBD (5) Sterling at (4) Goode TBD (7) Payton at (2) Morgan Park TBD (3) Rockford Boylan at (11) Nazareth TBD South Bracket (8) Metamora at (1) Mahomet-Seymour TBD (4) Morris at (12) Centralia 3 p.m. Saturday (7) Mascoutah at (2) Highland TBD (6) Kankakee at (3) Peoria TBD

Class 6A

North Bracket Time, Date (8) Niles Notre Dame at (1) Wauconda 7 p.m. Friday (4) St. Ignatius at (12) Grayslake Central TBD (7) Kaneland at (2) Prairie Ridge 1 p.m. Saturday (3) Grayslake North at (11) Harlem TBD South Bracket (1) Lemont at (9) Quincy 3 p.m. Saturday (5) Bremen at (13) Kenwood TBD (7) Crete-Monee at (2) Simeon TBD (6) East St. Louis at (3) Normal West TBD

Class 7A

Time, Date (1) Mount Carmel at (17) Downers Grove North 1 p.m. Saturday (8) Collinsville at (24) Brother Rice 6 p.m. Saturday (4) St. Charles North at (20) Hoffman Estates 2 p.m. Saturday (12) St. Rita at (5) Prospect 7 p.m. Friday (2) Hersey at (18) Batavia 1 p.m. Saturday (10) Moline at (7) Yorkville 7 p.m. Friday (3) Pekin at (19) Normal Community 7 p.m. Friday (11) Lake Zurich at (6) Wheaton North 4 p.m. Saturday

