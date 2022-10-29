St. Bede expects physical game with Forreston

St. Bede got back on track in its regular season finale with a 39-20 win over Mendota after back-to-back losses.

The No. 7-seeded Bruins (7-2) will look to take that momentum into the playoffs as they host No. 10 Forreston (5-4) in a Class 1A first-round playoff game at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Academy.

“The keys for our kids are to believe in themselves, believe in what we’ve been doing to get us to this point and go out and execute,” St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said. “We did that very well Friday after a couple of tough weeks.”

The Bruins are facing a Forreston team that is perhaps a stiffer test than a typical 5-4 squad.

The Cardinals are a traditional powerhouse that has advanced to the second round or deeper every season since 2014 with state titles in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Forreston comes from the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference that has produced 24 state championship teams.

This season, the Cardinals’ four losses came to playoff teams that are a combined 27-8, including a 28-14 loss to defending 1A state champion Lena-Winslow (9-0) in Week 9.

“They’re a very good football team,” Eustice said. “They play with a lot of physicality. They come from the always tough NUIC that is known for its running game and playing tough, hard-nosed football. They certainly do that. Looking at their scores and watching film, they’re a couple plays from potentially being a 7-2 or 8-1 team. We’re going to have our hands full trying to stop their run game.”

The Cardinals play a double-tight, double-wing offense that runs no huddle.

Johnny Kobler leads the way as he’s rushed for 951 yards and 16 touchdowns on 127 carries, while Kaleb Sanders has run for 736 yards and nine TDs on 84 attempts.

“They have a big fullback who we’re going to have to make sure we do our best to stop,” Eustice said. “It looks like their wingbacks have some speed and can get to the edge.

“It’s assignment football. We have to have guys on the fullback and guys on the wings then be mindful of their counter with our backside linebackers and defensive backs making sure they stay home and play disciplined. Then we have to rally to the football and gang tackle.”

Defensively, the Cardinals play an odd-man front that the Bruins have seen multiple times this season.

Eustice said the Bruins hope to have an advantage with their passing game since Forreston hasn’t defended many passing teams this fall.

St. Bede quarterback John Brady has completed 91 of 180 passes for 1,288 yards and 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Ben Wallace has caught 34 passes for 505 yards and six touchdowns, Connor Brown has 12 receptions for 224 yards and three TDs and Tom Makransky has 22 catches for 183 yards and two scores.

Brady also leads the St. Bede ground game, rushing for 918 yards and 16 TDs on the season.

“Their linebackers flow to the ball real well and their defensive line is pretty aggressive,” Eustice said. “We’ve seen this type of defense numerous times so as far as preparing for that, it’s nothing new for us. We have to make sure we’re executing up front and opening up some holes for our running game and we’re going to keep attacking with the pass like we’ve been doing all year.

“They haven’t had many teams pass on them. That conference doesn’t do that. Hopefully we can take advantage of that a little bit.”