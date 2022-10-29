Richmond-Burton rolls past Ridgewood in Class 4A first-round game

RICHMOND – Entering its Class 4A first round playoff game against Ridgewood, Richmond-Burton was averaging 44.6 points per game.

It was more of the same Friday night, as the No. 1-seeded Rockets (10-0) scored six first-half touchdowns and coasted to a 49-0 victory.

The R-B offense didn’t have a 100-yard rusher or passer, as fullback Steven Siegel led the way with five carries for 99 yards.

Siegel scored the game’s first touchdown just 39 seconds in on R-B’s second play from scrimmage, then proceeded to catch a 12-yard scoring pass from quarterback Joe Miller just over 8 minutes later.

Miller completed 7 of 7 passes for 99 yards.

Siegel wasn’t done. With 15 seconds left in the first quarter, he found the end zone on the ground from six yards out, which was his 32nd rushing TD this season.

Tight end Luke Bresnahan also had a 25-yard TD reception in the first quarter, and the rout was on early.

“We tried to spread the ball around more, throw a few more passes,” R-B coach Mike Noll said. “I think we accomplished what we wanted to.”

The Rockets’ offensive line of Evan Robinson (LT), Hunter Smith (LG), Jacob Gray (C), Patrick Willin (RG) and Nate Komar (RT) paved the way for a 34-carry, 308-yard rushing performance.

“I think coach Noll puts it best,” Gray said. “We just prepare the same all the time. And by doing so, you develop consistency. As long as you prepare hard all the time, you will hardly ever fail.”

Following Siegel’s huge first quarter, he struck again just 1:37 into the second quarter - this time defensively - when he picked off Ridgewood QB Jaden Rodriguez (15 of 26, 137 yards). The Rockets picked off Rodriguez five times.

Siegel also took an interception 40 yards to the house and a 35-0 Rockets’ lead over No. 16-seeded Ridgewood.

He was all smiles when reflecting on the rare defensive TD.

“I also had a pick-6 earlier this season in Week 1, against Urban Prep,” Siegel said, “where the ball just kind of landed my my hands.”

The Rockets have won 42 of their last 43 games dating back to the start of the 2019 season. They’ll now rematch against that same Urban Prep team they beat 49-0 in Week 1, in the second round of the 4A playoffs, after Urban Prep defeated Chicago Sullivan on Friday.

Defensively, R-B also got interceptions from Tyler Smart, Max Loveall and Payton Petersen, while recovering a fumble as well.

“The deeper we get into the postseason, the more critical winning the turnover battle will be,” Noll said. “To have a plus-five turnover margin in our first playoff game ... that’s a great sign we came ready to play.”

R-B also held Ridgewood to negative rushing yardage (18 carries, minus-1 yard). Of those 18 attempts, 14 were for gains of 2 yards or less.

“Were doing most of the things we practice for very well when game day arrives,” Noll said. “We still have moments where we have brief mental lapses though, and we still need to clean some of that up.

“But it’s always important for the boys to come out and make a strong first impression in the playoffs. For the most part, they did that. It doesn’t get any easier the rest of the way, so we need to stay prepared.”