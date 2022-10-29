Princeton to host Genoa-Kingston at 1 p.m. Saturday in second round play

The Class 3A playoffs will be returning to Princeton’s Bryant Field next week.

No. 1 Princeton (9-0) will host No. 9 Genoa-Kingston (8-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 in a 3A second round playoff game. The Cogs defeated No. 9 Elmwood-Brimfield 16-8 today.

The No. 3 3A ranked Tigers throttled No. 16 Peotone 56-28 in Friday’s opener at Bryant Field.

With another win, and the seeds hold up, Princeton would remain home for the 3A quarterfinals against No. 4 seed and No. 1 ranked IC Catholic (9-1). The Knights beat No. 13 Chicago King 63-0 Friday and will host No. 5 Stillman Valley (9-1) in the second round.

IC Catholic beat the Tigers in last year’s quarterfinals, 31-7.