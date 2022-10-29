High school football: First-round results; recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Brother Rice 27, Jacobs 0: Brother Rice flexed its defensive muscle to take down the Golden Eagles in their Class 7A first-round game. Brother Rice held Jacobs to 162 total yards of offense.

[ Photos: Jacobs vs. Brother Rice ]

Huntley 28, Andrew 18: The Thunderbolts took their first lead against the Red Raiders on a 52-yard touchdown run by Mike Barberi in the third quarter as No. 24 Andrew upset No. 9 Huntley in their Class 8A first-round game.

[ Photos: Huntley vs. Andrew ]

Richmond-Burton 49, Ridgewood 0: The Rockets scored six first-half touchdowns and dominated Ridgewood in their Class 4A first-round game.

St. Francis 63, Marengo 0: St. Francis scored on its first nine possessions and shut out the Indians in their Class 4A first-round playoff game.