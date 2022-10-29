October 29, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Illinois High School Football News

High school football: First-round results; recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

By Alex Kantecki
Jacobs' Antonio Brown looks to run behind his teammate Paulie Rudolph during a IHSA Class 7A first round playoff football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, between Jacobs and Brother Rice at Jacobs High School in Algonquin.

Jacobs' Antonio Brown looks to run behind teammate Paulie Rudolph during a Class 7A first-round game Friday against Brother Rice in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm)

Brother Rice 27, Jacobs 0: Brother Rice flexed its defensive muscle to take down the Golden Eagles in their Class 7A first-round game. Brother Rice held Jacobs to 162 total yards of offense.

Photos: Jacobs vs. Brother Rice ]

Huntley 28, Andrew 18: The Thunderbolts took their first lead against the Red Raiders on a 52-yard touchdown run by Mike Barberi in the third quarter as No. 24 Andrew upset No. 9 Huntley in their Class 8A first-round game.

Photos: Huntley vs. Andrew ]

Richmond-Burton 49, Ridgewood 0: The Rockets scored six first-half touchdowns and dominated Ridgewood in their Class 4A first-round game.

St. Francis 63, Marengo 0: St. Francis scored on its first nine possessions and shut out the Indians in their Class 4A first-round playoff game.