High school football: First-round; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Lyons Township 26, Naperville Central 17: Ryan Jackson threw two touchdown passes to stake Lyons to a halftime lead, and his pooch punt late helped Lyons hold off Naperville Central 26-17 in Friday’s Class 8A first-round game.

York 31, Oswego East 10: Jake Melion ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns, York held Oswego East to three first downs until its final drive, and the Dukes beat the Wolves 31-10 for York’s first playoff win since 2010.

Nazareth 48, Glenbard South 22: Wisconsin recruit Justin Taylor rushed for two long touchdowns and sophomore Logan Malachuk also ran for two touchdowns, as Nazareth cruised to a 48-22 running clock win over Glenbard South in a Class 5A first-round game.

Minooka 16, Glenbard East 14: Joey Partridge rushed for 130 yards on 32 carries, and Minooka leaned on that hard running and a tough defense to a 16-14 Class 8A first-round win at Glenbard East on Friday.

St. Francis 63, Marengo 0: St. Francis scored on its first nine possessions and defeated Marengo 63-0 in their Class 4A first-round playoff game Friday night. Alessio Milivojevic completed 8-of-10 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns in the first half.

Wheaton North 35, Willowbrook 14: Karsten Libby had two of Wheaton North’s three interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown, and quarterback Max Howser caught a touchdown as the defending Class 7A state champion Falcons started their title defense with a 35-14 win over Willowbrook.

Palatine 31, Downers Grove South 23: Palatine came up with big plays on both sides of the football Friday to take down Downers Grove South 31-23.

Providence 17, Wheaton Academy 3: Lucas Proudfoot’s 58-yard touchdown pass to junior Alex Gibson got Providence on the board Friday and the defense held Wheaton Academy to three points in a 17-3 win in a Class 4A first-round game.

IC Catholic Prep 63, King 0: KJ Parker caught two touchdown passes from Dennis Mandala and returned a fumble for a third touchdown, and Dominick Hulak and Malik Gray ran for TDs for the Knights (9-1) in a Class 3A first-round game.

Kaneland 35, Riverside-Brookfield 14: Troyer Carlson rushed for a touchdown and threw for three more to lead Kaneland to a 35-14 victory over Riverside-Brookfield during Friday’s Class 6A first-round game in Maple Park.