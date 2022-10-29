Hall suffers 55-6 loss to Sacred Heart Griffin in first 4A playoff game

SPRINGFIELD — In its first appearance in the Class 4A playoffs, Hall drew one of the state’s best programs in Sacred Heart Griffin.

The Cyclones were runners-up in 4A last fall and within the past 15 years have won state championships in 5A and 6A.

“Speed, strength, everything,” Hall coach Randy Tieman said when asked the difference between 2A or 3A — Hall’s classes before the new co-op with Putnam County — and 4A. “It’s a whole other ball game.”

That was evident early in Sacred Heart Griffin’s 55-6 rout Friday.

Sacred Heart Griffin needed just five plays to score on its opening drive with Richard Jackson running into the end zone from 12 yards out.

The Red Devils got the ball moving on their opening drive as well, recording three first downs before a Mac Resetich pass hit off the hands of a receiver and fell into the arms of SHG’s Hudson McMann.

The Cyclones scored on the first play of their ensuing drive on a 40-yard run by Bill Sanders.

On Hall’s first drive, Resetich had runs of 12 and 10 yards for first downs. He also converted a third-and-1, which was set up by an 8-yard scamper by Joseph Bacidore, as the Red Devils took 7:27 off the clock.

However, the Red Devils couldn’t get anything else going the rest of the first half as they had four three-and-outs, another interception and a drive that was just two plays before the half ran out.

The Cyclones, meanwhile, scored on all seven of their possessions in the first half and on their first possession of the second half to go up 55-0.

Hall got on the board on its second possession of the third quarter as Resetich broke free for a 54-yard touchdown on fourth-and-5.

“It’s what we expected,” Tieman said. “They’re good and they’re going to make a run at a state title. Our kids went out and had a good first drive until we got behind the sticks and we had a bit of a bad situation. The ball got up a little bit, Joe (Bacidore) tried to make a play and it bounced off his hands. You can’t make mistakes against these guys.

“We were eating clock and it was going good. That’s why they’re where they’re at. That’s where we want to get to.”

This fall’s playoff berth was the first step toward that goal as Tieman took over for his second stint as Hall’s head coach.

The Red Devils won one game during the spring 2021 season and went 1-8 last fall during Tieman’s two-season absence.

Hall started this season 1-3 before winning four of its final five games to qualify for the playoffs. The Red Devils lost in overtime to Morrison — a playoff team — in Week 4 and lost on a last-second touchdown to Newman — another playoff team — in Week 7.

“I thought the season went really well,” Tieman said. “Potentially, we could have been 7-2 and we wouldn’t have been in this situation. We improved every week and that’s what we wanted to do. We got to the playoffs and that was a goal of mine. The kids got to experience it. We have to grow off of this.

“Absolutely, (this season is a good foundation for the co-op). The Putnam County kids got a little taste of it and hopefully they’re coming back and we can make this thing grow. We have to get in the weight room in a couple weeks and work on our strength and speed.”

Tieman said the five seniors — Resetich, Hunter Meagher, Joel Rangel, Joe Schrader and Caden Backes — provided good leadership.

“They had great leadership and the kids followed,” Tieman said. “Mac was a great example for them. They know what it takes to get to this level.”

Resetich had a record-breaking season for Hall, finishing with 2,227 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns.

“I mean, without him, where are we?” Tieman said. “He did everything we asked of him and more. He’s one of a kind. You aren’t going to see a player like him very often.”