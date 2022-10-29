5A: Ottawa can’t cash in on early stops, falls 40-14 to Mahomet-Seymour

MAHOMET — When you are the underdog, you need to capitalize on every chance you get, especially early.

The Ottawa Pirates’ defense held tough - with a Levi Sheehan interception and forcing a punt - on the first two possessions by Mahomet-Seymour in Friday’s Class 5A playoff opener.

However, the Pirates’ offense was not able to put any points on the board.

The host and top-seeded Bulldogs, which led just 7-0 after the opening quarter, scored points the next five times they had the ball to push the advantage to 32-0 at halftime.

M-S then scored on a pick-6 on the third play of the second half and converted the two-point conversion to start the continuous running clock to an eventual 40-14 victory at Frank Dutton Field.

Ottawa, which hadn’t reached the playoffs since 2012, finishes what it hopes is a turn-the-corner season at 5-5.

“Coach [Glen] Weatherford has done a great job with the defense and in putting our kids in the right positions to be successful,” Ottawa head coach Chad Gross said. “I think we’ve had the most interceptions in a season since I took over as head coach, and we have some experienced cornerbacks as well, which helps. Our secondary has been making big plays for us all year, and Levi almost took that one all the way back for a score.

“It was a great start for us, but we would have liked to come away with some points in those first two possessions. But we just weren’t able to sustain any drives or string more than a couple of positive plays together in the first half, and that’s what it comes down to.”

Mahomet-Seymour took the opening kickoff, but on the third play Sheehan intercepted a pass from Bulldogs QB Wyatt Bohm near midfield and returned it to the 22. Three straight plays for negative yards forced a punt.

On the Bulldogs’ second drive, the Pirates allowed a first down, but then forced a punt to start on their own 40. But again, a couple of short runs, then back-to-back false-start penalties ended the drive.

The home team took the lead for good on its third try, as Bohm hit wideout Quenton Rogers for a 40-yard TD pass at the 4:17 mark of the opening period.

“I’ll tell you what, Ottawa plays the game extremely hard, and their defense gave our offense fits for much of the game, to be honest,” Mahomet-Seymour head coach Jon Adkins said, his team now 10-0. “To be truthful, I’m ticked off. I know it was 40- 0 before we put in our second-string guys, but we played terribly on offense - the worst we have all season.

“Much of the credit for that goes to Ottawa, but we also made way too many mistakes. Fortunately they are all fixable, and that’s what will get back to doing on Monday.

“Ottawa is a classy program. ... I can’t wish them enough good luck in the coming years on the football field.”

The Bulldogs exploded in the second, starting with a 25-yard field goal by Kyle Walmer followed by a TD run and reception by Rogers and a 35-yard INT return for a score by Braden Houchin to make it 32-0 at the break.

A 40-yard pick-6 by M-H’s Johnny Pacholski a minute into the second half made it 40-0.

Ottawa scored pair of touchdowns in the remaining time on a 32-yard run by Ryder Miller and a 40-yard scamper by Dillan Quatrano, with Cam Loomis kicking through both PATs.

M-S led in total yards 204-200. The Bulldogs held Ottawa to 61 yards rushing on 31 tries, while Ottawa held M-S to 13 yards on 21 attempts.

Ottawa junior QB Colby Mortenson finished with 139 yards passing, with Packston Miller making three catches for 57 and Conner Price two for 59.

“My message to the team, especially to the seniors, was to keep their heads held high, because they’ve had an amazing season,” Gross said. “They got us back in the playoffs, they got us back into a winning tradition that we expect at Ottawa, and they’ve done so many positive things over the last few months.

“This group - including a tremendous senior class - has us going in the right direction, and my hope is this is the start of a nice run for us.”