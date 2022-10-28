Hall, Princeton open playoffs tonight

Playoff football returns to Princeton under the Friday Night Lights and it comes a little earlier.

Princeton welcomes Peotone for a 3A playoff opener with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Bryant Field.

The Tigers (9-0) are the No. 1 seed in the northern bracket. Peotone (5-4), a member of the Illinois Central 8 Conference, is the No. 16 seed.

Their winner will face the winner of the No. 9 Elmwood (6-3) at No. 8 Genoa-Kingston (7-2) game. With a win, Princeton would host Elmwood and travel to G-K.

Peotone beat Princeton 20-14 in the first round of the 2003 3A Playoffs at Peotone.

Hall (5-4) faces the daunting task of playing No. 1 ranked Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-0) in 4A. Game time is 7 p.m., located at 1601 West Washington, Springfield.

SHG is a five-time state champion under coach Ken Leonard, who will retire at the end of the year as the all-time winningest coach in state history.

Hall played its previous 26 playoff appearances in either 2A (3) or 3A (23). Its new co-op with Putnam County pushed the Red Devils into 4A this year.

Other area Friday playoff games:

3A: #14 Winnebago (5-4) at #3 Seneca (9-0), 7

#11 Lisle (5-4) at #6 Byron (8-1), 7

4A: #10 Dixon (6-3) at #7 Rochelle (7-2), 7

5A: #16 Ottawa (5-4) at #1 Mahomet-Seymour (9-0), 7

#13 LaSalle-Peru (5-4) at #4 Morris (7-2), 7

Saturday: 1A: (10) Forreston (5-4) at (7) St. Bede (7-2), 2