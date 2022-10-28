October 28, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Illinois High School Football News

Hall, Princeton open playoffs tonight

Tigers host Peotone, Red Devils travel to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Augie Christiansen takes a hand off from Teegan Davis Friday Night at Bryant Field. The Tigers won 56-7.

The Princeton Tigers will host Peotone at 6 p.m. Friday in the 3A Playoffs. (Mike Vaughn)

Playoff football returns to Princeton under the Friday Night Lights and it comes a little earlier.

Princeton welcomes Peotone for a 3A playoff opener with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Bryant Field.

The Tigers (9-0) are the No. 1 seed in the northern bracket. Peotone (5-4), a member of the Illinois Central 8 Conference, is the No. 16 seed.

Their winner will face the winner of the No. 9 Elmwood (6-3) at No. 8 Genoa-Kingston (7-2) game. With a win, Princeton would host Elmwood and travel to G-K.

Peotone beat Princeton 20-14 in the first round of the 2003 3A Playoffs at Peotone.

Hall (5-4) faces the daunting task of playing No. 1 ranked Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-0) in 4A. Game time is 7 p.m., located at 1601 West Washington, Springfield.

SHG is a five-time state champion under coach Ken Leonard, who will retire at the end of the year as the all-time winningest coach in state history.

Hall played its previous 26 playoff appearances in either 2A (3) or 3A (23). Its new co-op with Putnam County pushed the Red Devils into 4A this year.

Other area Friday playoff games:

3A: #14 Winnebago (5-4) at #3 Seneca (9-0), 7

#11 Lisle (5-4) at #6 Byron (8-1), 7

4A: #10 Dixon (6-3) at #7 Rochelle (7-2), 7

5A: #16 Ottawa (5-4) at #1 Mahomet-Seymour (9-0), 7

#13 LaSalle-Peru (5-4) at #4 Morris (7-2), 7

Saturday: 1A: (10) Forreston (5-4) at (7) St. Bede (7-2), 2