BCR Week 1 Playoff Notebook: Three Rivers sends seven teams to playoffs

The Three Rivers Conference sent seven teams to this year’s playoffs, half of its league members.

There is one team in 4A, No. 15 Hall (5-4), two in 3A, No. 1 Princeton (9-0) and No. 12 Monmouth-Roseville (5-4), two in 2A, No. 4 Rockridge (8-1) and No. 13 Newman (5-4) and two in 1A, No. 7 St. Bede (7-2) and No. 14 Morrison (5-4).

Two of the TRAC teams will clash Saturday when Rockridge will host Newman. Other Saturday matinees around the TRAC include No. 14 Morrison at No. 3 Marquette (8-1) at 1 p.m. and Forreston (5-4) at St. Bede (7-2) at 2 p.m.

• Bureau County teams in playoffs: Bureau County sends three teams to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 when Amboy-LaMoille, Hall and St. Bede qualified.

This year marks the first time Hall, Princeton and St. Bede all made it together since 2003 when they were joined by Amboy-LaMoille and Bureau Valley.

Since 2000, there has been three times (2004, 2005, 2008) that four Bureau County teams qualified and five times (2001, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2022) that three Bureau County teams made it.

Hall leads the Bureau County playoff charge with 27 appearances. St. Bede has 18 appearances, Princeton 13 and BV 10. Playoff appearances for long closed schools include: Walnut (11), Bradford (6), Manlius (6), Western (4), LaMoille (3), Tiskilwa (2) and Wyanet (1).

• Mac Attack: Hall senior Mac Resetich has surpassed Eric Bryant, Jr. as Hall’s career rushing leader. He had 3,043 career yards entering Friday’s game at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, including a break-out season of 2,139 yards rushing in eight games this year as quarterback in the return of Randy Tieman as head coach.

Bryant, Jr., the current Hall Athletic Director,had 2,663 yards, including 1,000-yard seasons for both the 1995 state champions and the 1996 state runners-up.

• State rankings: There was a snafu in this week’s state rankings which was moved back to come out some time Friday. Princeton was ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 3A Poll behind IC Catholic (8-1), which knocked the Tigers out in last year’s quarterfinals, and Reed-Custer (9-0).

Princeton would meet IC Catholic once again in the quarterfinals if the seeds hold up, and this time it would be at home.

• Princeton has second 9-0 season: The Tigers became just the second team in Princeton program history to go 9-0 — the 2015 Tigers won their first 11 games before falling in the 3A quarterfinals — and the third team to finish the regular season undefeated. Princeton also went 6-0 in the 2021 COVID spring season, making the Tigers winners of 24 of their last 25 regular season games.

• Did you know?: Peotone beat Princeton 20-14 in the first round of the 2003 3A playoffs, in what would be Joe Ryan’s final game at Princeton. Pearson has surpassed Ryan’s school record (44-43 in nine seasons) for most coaching wins, now with a 45-14 mark (.763) in six seasons through this year’s 9-0 campaign.

Ryan has led Sycamore to the playoffs 13 times in 18 seasons since leaving Princeton, twice reaching the 5A semifinals. The Spartans drew a No. 1 seed in 5A and a first-round home date vs. No. 16 Chicago Westinghouse (5-4) on Saturday. The Spartans were ranked No. 2 overall in 5A.

• Center of things: Princeton senior center Brady Piacenti returned to the field for the Week 9 game at Monmouth after missing three weeks due to an injury. Pearson said he gave the Tigers’ O Line, which lost junior Jack May to a season-ending knee injury, a big boost.