Suburban Life football preview capsules for Week 10 of the 2022 season

Here are previews of the first-round playoff games for all the teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Class 8A

No. 28 Lockport (5-4 ) at No. 5 Glenbard West (8-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Porters: The defending Class 8A state champions don’t enter the postseason on the same solid footing they did a year ago. It has been something of a roller-coaster campaign for Lockport, primarily because of an astonishing number of injuries, particularly at the skill positions. Lockport is on its third quarterback at this time and has no healthy running backs who have amassed more than 100 yards rushing on the season. The one offensive constant has been TE Hyatt Timosciek, who has corralled 38 passes for 687 yards. The game is a rematch of a second-round playoff game last year in which Lockport beat Glenbard West 34-0 – but this time the game will be played at Duchon Field in Glen Ellyn.

About the Hilltoppers: The Hilltoppers are making their 15th consecutive playoff appearance under head coach Chad Hetlet, having never missed the postseason in his tenure. Senior tackle Chris Terek, a 305-pound Wisconsin recruit, received an offer from Notre Dame last week. He anchors what has been touted as the biggest offensive line Hetlet has ever had. Junior Julius Ellens, who played primarily receiver in his first two years on varsity, emerged as Glenbard West’s leading rusher this year when 2021 1,000-yard rusher Joey Pope was slowed by injuries in the first half of the season. Pope did have his best game of the season in Week 9, rushing for over 100 yards and a 76-yard TD and adding a pick-six defensively. Two-year starting QB Korey Tai pilots the offense that averaged 35 points through the first eight weeks. Senior RB/LB Jack Oberhofer is a physical two-way threat.

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 21 Homewood-Flossmoor (6-3) and No. 12 Glenbrook South (8-1).

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard West

No. 31 Oswego East (5-4) at No. 2 York (9-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Oswego East: The Wolves are making their seventh consecutive playoff appearance under head coach Tyson LeBlanc, and will be looking for the program’s first postseason win since 2016. Oswego East dropped three of its last four games, and struggled to generate offense in all three of those losses. The Wolves will need to reverse that trend against a tough York defense. Senior QB Tre Jones, a Navy recruit, has thrown for 578 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions through eight games, and is also the team’s leading rusher with 792 yards rushing at an 8.8 yard per carry average with 10 TDs. Jones ran for a school record 253 yards and four TDs in a Week 8 win over rival Oswego that all but sealed a playoff bid. The Wolves received a big boost in that Week 8 game with the return of 244-pound running back Oshobi Odior, who missed six games with an ankle injury. LB Juny Almeida and DB Mike Polubinski are among the leaders of a fairly stout Wolves’ defense.

“We have to establish the run,” LeBlanc said. “That’s been our thing this year is we’ve been a little more heavy on the run side. We have to take what the defense gives us, be patient and not one dimensional.”

About York: The Dukes, after making the playoffs for the first time in a decade in 2021, proved they were no one-hit wonder with a historic season. York won the West Suburban Silver championship outright for the first time since 2006 and posted the first perfect regular season in the 102-year history of the program. Senior Matt Vezza is one of the better dual-threat QBs around and pilots a balanced attack that features RB Kelly Watson and WRs Charlie Specht and Luke Mailander. LBs Cole Ostendorf and Evan Grazzini are among the leaders of a York defense that has allowed just 7.3 points per game, tied with Plainfield North for the fewest points allowed in the Class 8A bracket. Next on the to-do list? Collecting York’s first playoff win since 2010. This is the second consecutive season the Dukes have drawn a Southwest Prairie West team in the first round, having lost to Minooka last year.

“They’re long, athletic, very well-coached, they don’t do a lot of stuff offensively but what they do they do well,” LeBlanc said. “They are physical on defense, their quarterback is very nice, and they have a nice complement of skill positions to go with him. They are what you’d expect a 9-0 team to be.”

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 18 Marist (6-3) and No. 15 Naperville North (7-2).

FND pick: York

No. 26 Downers Grove South (6-3) at No. 7 Palatine (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Downers Grove South: Just like last season, the Mustangs started slow – in this case, 0-3 against a brutal early-season schedule – but won their last six games. Downers Grove South also captured the West Suburban Gold title for the first time since 2013. Mack O’Halloran, a third-year varsity starter, is a force on both sides of the ball. Deon Davis ran for 153 yards and a career-high four TDs in a Week 8 win that clinched at least a share of the Gold title. Senior QB Ryan Dawson is another third-year starter. Downers Grove South, making its third straight playoff appearance, will hope for its first postseason win since reaching the 2011 Class 8A quarterfinals.

About Palatine: The Pirates are champions of the Mid-Suburban West Conference. Palatine has won four consecutive games since its only loss, 43-42 to Glenbrook South in Week 5. Playing in a high-scoring league, the Pirates averaged 37.4 points per game and topped 40 points five times. The Pirates have overcome a season-ending injury to starting QB Grant Dersnah in Week 4. Jaylen Williams, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive lineman with offers from Iowa, Minnesota and Missouri, is one of the top sophomores in the state. Junior RB Dom Ball ran for 168 yards with TDs of 56 and 44 yards last week in a 30-7 win over Hoffman Estates that clinched the Mid-Suburban West.

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 23 Minooka (6-3) and No. 10 Glenbard East (8-1).

FND pick: Palatine

No. 23 Minooka (6-3) at No. 10 Glenbard East (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: It is hard to calibrate a team losing two of its last three games appearing to be in good position to possibly make a playoff run, but that’s what the situation appears to be for the Indians. A one-point loss to Plainfield North in Week 7 followed by a 7-0 loss to Yorkville in Week 8 shows how capable Minooka’s defense can be against quality opponents, and a 47-point outburst against West Aurora shows the offense is rounding into form at the right time. WR/DB Connor Christensen is making plays on both sides of the ball, scoring two touchdowns as a wide receiver and snaring two interceptions on defense in Week 9.

“Minooka is a great program,” Glenbard East coach John Walters said. “They are in the playoffs yearly. They are a big, physical team and well-coached. We will have our hands full.”

About the Rams: Defense has been the staple for Glenbard East, as the Rams have allowed just 42 points on the season with five shutouts. The offense, meanwhile, has scored 285. The Rams’ only loss this season was to unbeaten South Elgin, 22-6, and they have won seven straight since. This will be Glenbard East’s fourth consecutive playoff appearance under Walters after not reaching the postseason for two decades.

“Our defensive continues to be stout, led by our front seven,” Walters said. “We are tough, athletic and physical.” Troy Cooper and Delmario Taylor continue to make “huge plays and set the tone defensively,” Walters said. “Our defense is really limiting opponents.” Balance has been key on offense. “We are spreading the ball around and getting more players involved.”

Matt Larson, who ran for 100 yards on 15 carries in Week 8, has rushed for 600 yards since emerging as the Rams’ No. 1 back. Glenbard East won eight games in the regular season for the fourth time in school history. QB Dillon Williams pilots the Rams’ attack.

“Matt is quietly putting together a great second half at running back,” Walters said. “He also returns punts.”

Yassin Nabil continues to be a difference-maker in the East passing attack. He has 400 yards and has caught a touchdown pass three weeks in a row. “Yassin continues to make big plays,” Walters said. Walters said the continued development of Gus Winkler also cannot be overlooked. “Gus Winkler’s development this season has been huge,” he said. “He has helped make our front-seven that much better.”

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 26 Downers Grove South (6-3) and No. 7 Palatine (8-1).

Mike Miazga contributed to this preview

FND pick: Minooka

No. 19 Naperville Central (6-3) at No. 14 Lyons Township (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Naperville Central: The Redhawks finished second in the DuPage Valley Conference behind Neuqua Valley. Naperville Central has a shared opponent with Lyons, having beaten Hinsdale Central 24-9 in Week 1. Senior QB Chris McCormack has thrown for 840 yards and five TDs and Tyler Dodd has rushed for 622 yards and eight TDs. Naperville Central’s strong suit appears to be its defense, which has allowed just 95 points. Head coach Mike Ulreich, in his second season, was previously the Redhawks’ defensive coordinator. Naperville Central is making its 33rd playoff appearance, tied with Bolingbrook for second in the Class 8A field behind Maine South.

About Lyons: The Lions, under third-year coach Jon Beutjer, are back in the playoffs for the second straight season with their most wins since 2017. They also come in with momentum, rallying in the fourth quarter for a 24-13 win over Downers Grove North Saturday. Junior lineman Eddie Tuerk is a four-star recruit with 18 offers including Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Illinois. Junior QB Ryan Jackson took over at the controls of the offense two-thirds of the way through his sophomore year and has emerged as a talented dual-threat that makes the Lions’ offense go. Tight end Graham Smith, a Yale recruit, is his top target but the Lions will spread it around. Starting RB Jack Cheney missed the Week 9 with a leg injury, but Danny Pasko ran for 70 yards and the go-ahead score. Lyons was within one score in the fourth quarter of losses to top Class 8A teams York and Glenbard West, so the Lions have proven they can compete with elite opponents. Lyons’ last playoff win came in 2016.

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 30 Rich Township (5-4) and No. 3 Plainfield North (9-0).

FND pick: Lyons

Class 7A

No. 17 Downers Grove North (6-3) at No. 16 Lincoln Park (7-2)

When: Noon Saturday

About Downers Grove North: The Trojans are back in the playoffs for the second time under fifth-year head coach Joe Horeni after just missing out last season. Downers Grove North figures to be well-tested for the playoffs coming out of the West Suburban Silver. Six of the Trojans’ nine regular-season opponents made the playoffs. The Trojans took unbeaten conference champ York to overtime. Wide receiver/defensive back Ethan Thulin, the team’s top playmaker, and QB Sam Reichert, are among seven third-year starters. Defensive end Ben Bielawski is the anchor of a Trojans’ defense that is the team’s strong suit.

About Lincoln Park: The Lions went 6-1 to tie for first in the Chicago Public League - Red West. Bulls Prep handed Lincoln Park its only loss on the field, 34-12 in Week 5. The Lions had to forfeit their Week 1 game due to a paperwork issue. Lincoln Park did not play a team outside of the Chicago Public League. This is Lincoln Park’s first playoff appearance since 2017. The winner of this game will in all likelihood face Mount Carmel in the second round.

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 32 Buffalo Grove (4-5) and No. 1 Mount Carmel (9-0).

FND pick: Downers Grove North

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Willowbrook: The Warriors needed a Week 9 win over Morton to make its seventh consecutive playoff appearance. When Willowbrook gets to the postseason, it’s done damage. The Warriors have reached the quarterfinals in their last five playoff appearances. That said, this is a very young team, with 12 sophomores on the roster playing roles. Junior QB AJ Palicki is in his third varsity season.

About Wheaton North: The defending Class 7A state champions graduated quite a bit from last year’s group, but are back in after taking second in the DuKane Conference behind St. Charles North. A strong defense led by third-year LB and Holy Cross commit Ross Dansdill has allowed just 114 points. Tyler O’Connor is a playmaker running out of the wildcat or at defensive back. The Falcons have played quite a few close games in the DuKane, so should be well-prepared for the postseason. This is a rematch of a 2021 quarterfinal won by Wheaton North at Willowbrook.

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 22 Larkin (6-3) and No. 11 Lake Zurich (8-1).

FND pick: Wheaton North

Class 6A

No. 10 Riverside-Brookfield (6-3) at No. 7 Kaneland (6-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Riverside-Brookfield: The Bulldogs are making their third straight playoff appearance, this time under first-year coach Sam Styler, but they last won a playoff game in 2015. R-B bounced back from rough losses to IC Catholic Prep and St. Francis to beat Bishop McNamara 42-7 in Week 9. Junior QB Diego Gutierrez makes the Bulldogs’ offense go. Drew Swiatek is a player to watch defensively. The Bulldogs have losses to quality opponents – St. Francis, IC Catholic and to Wauconda, the No. 1 seed in the Class 6A bracket, in Week 2.

About Kaneland: The Knights have given up less than half as many points as they did a year ago, surrendering less than 16 points per game this year. They haven’t given up more than one score in a game since a 28-7 loss to Sycamore (9-0) in Week 6. Kaneland is in the postseason for the fifth straight year. Junior QB Troyer Carlson, who threw for nearly 3,000 yards as a sophomore, is in his third varsity season. WR Aric Johnson is his top target.

Junior quarterback Troyer Carlson has completed 119 of 194 passes for 1,698 yards and 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Junior wide receiver-defensive back Aric Johnson has 37 catches for 720 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has two interceptions on defense. Junior defensive lineman-running back Josh Mauthe has four touchdowns to his credit, and has 68 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 5 sacks on defense.

“R-B is a lot like us,” Kaneland coach Pat Ryan said. “They are multi-dimensional on offense and they play tough defense. They seem athletic on both sides of the ball. For us to be successful, we have to continue to play good defense. Our defense has been playing really well in the second half of the season. We need to be able to stop the run and not get beat deep. That has been our mantra this year.”

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 15 Crystal Lake South (5-4) and No. 2 Prairie Ridge (8-1).

FND pick: Kaneland

Blue Island Eisenhower (5-4) at Lemont (9-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

About the Cardinals: Eisenhower was the definition of a middle-of-the-pack team, never establishing a winning streak longer than two games nor experiencing a slide of longer than two games. The Cardinals didn’t fail to be competitive in any of their games this season, but also experienced losses they likely shouldn’t have. Lemont and Eisenhower are both members of the South Suburban Conference, but are in opposite divisions and haven’t met in a crossover contest in a decade.

About Lemont: Payton Soloman eclipsed the 2,000-yard passing barrier and also reached the 30-touchdown plateau with no interceptions as Lemont breezed to a 9-0 record on the season with a win over T.F. South. Soloman’s having a great season, but so are most of the rest of the elements of a Lemont roster which has demolished the last seven opponents on its schedule and was only truly tested in a narrow Week 2 win over Nazareth. Running back Nate Wrublik has run for 1,041 yards and 14 TDs.

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 9 Quincy (7-2) and No. 8 Chatham Glenwood (7-2).

FND pick: Lemont

Class 5A

No. 15 Fenwick (5-4) at No. 2 Morgan Park (8-1)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, at Gately Stadium

About Fenwick: Fenwick will try to defend its Class 5A state title, its first in school history. The Friars have made the playoffs for the eighth time in the last 10 playoffs. The Friars lost a majority of their players from their championship team last season to graduation and new players have progressed throughout the season. After starting the season 2-2, the Friars won three straight, including a forfeit win in Week 8. Fenwick dropped the CCL/ESCC White title against St. Ignatius in the final game of the season when the Wolfpack came back to win in the fourth quarter.

About Morgan Park: The Mustangs return to the playoffs for the third straight season. Morgan Park earned a No. 6 ranking in the latest Class 5A AP poll. The Mustangs’ lone loss of the regular season came to Simeon (9-0). Morgan Park fell 42-22 in a battle for the Chicago Public League Red South Conference. Morgan Park started the season 7-0 before losing to Simeon. The team had three shutouts during that span and didn’t allow more than 20 points. Junior Tysean Griffin is a three-star wide receiver who has caused problems all season for opponents.

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 10 Noble/ITW Speer (6-3) and No. 7 Chicago Payton (7-2).

FND pick: Morgan Park

-- Michal Dwojak

No. 11 Nazareth (5-4) at No. 6 Glenbard South (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Nazareth: Nazareth qualified for the playoffs by winning its last game of the regular season for the second season in a row. The Roadrunners advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals last season and have won three state titles and played in two more championship games since 2014. After winning their opener against Kankakee (No. 1 in the latest Class 5A AP Poll), 2-0, the Roadrunners lost four of their next five games. Lemont (24-17), Marist (31-3), Niles Notre Dame (22-17) and St. Rita (33-10) are all teams ranked in their respective classes’ AP polls. … Wisconsin commit Justin Taylor will look to continue to make plays on both sides of the field as a receiver, rusher and secondary player. Sophomore QB Logan Malachuk is in his second varsity season as starter. Malachuk has thrown for 1,775 yards and 10 TDs on the season while Taylor has 31 catches for 412 yards and four TDs. Gabe Kaminski has 10 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, while Brady Gorman has four sacks and six tackles for loss.

About Glenbard South: The Raiders have made the playoffs each season since 2011. Glenbard South received votes in the latest Class 5A AP poll. One of Glenbard South’s two losses came to South Elgin, a team ranked in the latest Class 8A AP poll. The Raiders lost 49-27. Glenbard South has scored 43 points or more seven times this season. The team scored 27 and six points in its other two games. Senior running back Jalen Brown tallied a program-best 286 yards against Bartlett. Junior WR Cam Williams, a Notre Dame recruit, is the No. 1 player in Illinois’ Class of 2024. Glenbard South played three teams that made the playoff games during the regular season, going 1-2 in those games, while six of Nazareth’s nine opponents made the playoffs.

“Glenbard South has a very explosive offense with Division I talent,” Roadrunners coach Tim Racki said. “We must be able to contain big plays. Defensively, their backfield is physical, very fast and athletic. Their front seven is bigger than us as well. Being able to sustain drives and keep their offense off the field is key. Our growth and development from week to week has been impressive despite the four losses. This is a very resilient, hard-working group of young men.”

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 14 Hillcrest (5-4) and No. 3 Rockford Boylan (8-1).

FND pick: Nazareth

-- Michal Dwojak

Class 4A

No. 13 Providence Catholic (5-4) at No. 4 Wheaton Academy (8-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Celtics: Providence played one of the strongest schedules in the state, facing three teams that captured state championships a year ago. Instead of allowing that to be a deterrent, the Celtics seemed to use the challenges that were put in front of them as fuel. Providence is still relying on a relatively young core of players who seem to be gaining confidence from game to game. Running back Jamari Tribett has been an explosive offensive weapon for Providence even though he’s been slowed off and on by injury, while Mason Santiago has been contributed heavily on both sides of the ball.

“Show me another 5-4 football team anywhere in the state with this level of capability,” Wheaton Academy coach Jim Johanik said. “Without success factors, 4A football is no different than 5-8A. It’s just that the better teams are more distributed throughout the middle classes in the last few years. We have speed and skill and will have to play near flawless football to beat this team. We hung right there with IC until we gave up the big play. If we can prevent the big run and pass, it’ll be a ballgame, for sure.”

About Warriors: Wheaton Academy’s only loss on the year was 42-20 to IC Catholic Prep. The Warriors outscored their opponents 384-66 on the season. Senior QB Belay Brummel has thrown for 1,850 yards and 28 TDs with just four interceptions. His top target, Breck Peacock, has 50 catches for 770 yards and nine TDs. Junior Brett Dieter leads the defense with 58 tackles. The Warriors are making their second consecutive playoff appearance under third-year head coach Johanik. Last year it recorded its first home playoff win before losing to eventual champion Joliet Catholic in the second round. Wheaton Academy played just three teams during the regular season that made the playoffs, and its nine opponents had a combined record of 31-50, so it remains to be seen how the Warriors will handle such a huge challenge.

Johanik noted that junior strongside linebacker Brett Dieter is the team’s leading tackler with 58 and has seven tackles for loss and two picks. Sophomore middle linebacker Brandon Kiebles has 43 tackles.

“The future is bright for us defensively with these two guys,” Johanik pointed out. Johanik said offensive line play has been a back-pocket hidden gem this season. “We lack size, but we get off the ball,” he explained. “These guys move well laterally and open up the zone read for our talented running backs. Every time I am concerned they are not going to hold their own against the bigger teams, I come away surprised. Belay’s success in the pocket has a lot to do with the line’s ability to give him time.”

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 12 Phillips (5-4) and No. 5 Joliet Catholic (7-2).

-- Mike Miazga contributed to this preview

FND pick: Providence

No. 14 Marengo (5-4) at No. 3 St. Francis (8-1

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About St. Francis: St. Francis suffered its only loss of the season against IC Catholic Prep 25-14 in Week 9 … The Spartans were an offensive machine this year, averaging 43.2 points a game while allowing only 10.9. Their biggest offensive output was an 83-0 victory against Bishop McNamara. St. Francis has made the playoffs in each of the past three postseasons under head coach Bob McMillen. His son, TJ McMillen, 6-foot-3, 270-pound senior lineman, is committed to Illinois and one of the top recruits in the state. Junior QB Alessio Milivojevic, who has completed 74% of his passes for 1,309 yards and 20 TDs with just two interceptions, holds offers from Ole Miss. Dash Dorsey, recently committed to Kent State, is one of his top targets. Brady Piper has rushed for 487 yards and six TDs and has caught two TDs. Dom Beres is a ringleader of the Spartans’ defense and Danny French has six sacks.

St. Francis will want to clean things up after committing 17 penalties in a Week 9 loss to IC Catholic.

“It’s the playoffs,” McMillen said. “Now, everyone is good. We have to stop making mistakes and being undisciplined.”

About the Indians: Marengo defeated Plano 32-7 last week. The Indians won their last two games to reach the playoffs for the fourth year in a row. QB Josh Holst is a big-time playmaker for Marengo with 706 yards rushing and 1,535 yards passing. He has rushed for 13 touchdowns and thrown for 25. WRs Logan Miller (34 receptions), Greg Baker (27) and David Lopez (19) are the leading receivers.

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 11 Chicago Noble/Corner (6-3) and No. 6 Evergreen Park (7-2).

FND pick: St. Francis

Class 3A

No. 13 King (5-4) at No. 4 IC Catholic Prep (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About King: The Jaguars, under first-year head coach Abdullah Assad, qualified for the playoffs with a Week 9 win over Bogan on Saturday. It’s King’s second consecutive playoff appearance, having lost to Prairie Central 55-0 in the first round last year.

“King’s running back is strong and will be a challenge for us to tackle in the open field,” IC Catholic Prep assistant coach Thomas Gibbons said. “Their speed on the outside will also be a challenge for us. To have success, we need to play our best football to this point in the year. It’s a one-week season. No one is guaranteed to be on the practice field Monday.”

About IC Catholic: The Knights, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Class 3A poll, bring momentum into the postseason, a 25-14 Week 9 win over previously unbeaten St. Francis. Denzell Gibson rushed for 102 yards and two TDs and caught three passes for 100 yards and a TD. IC Catholic’s only loss came by one point at Joliet Catholic, a game the Knights led late in the fourth quarter. The Knights are surely motivated to get to Champaign, having lost to eventual Class 3A champ Byron in the final seconds of last year’s Class 3A semifinals. Junior QB Dennis Mandala and KJ Parker are a dynamic connection. Mandala, a third-year starter, has thrown for 1,982 yards with 27 TDs and just one interception while Parker, a high Division I prospect, has 26 catches for 828 yards and 13 TDs.

Strong safety Joey Gillata is in his first year as a varsity starter. “Joey has made some huge plays in the passing game, especially last week against St. Francis,” Gibbons said. “And his ability to tackle in the open field aids in our run defense.” Linebacker JP Schmidt continues to be on one of the defensive leaders. “JP always puts himself in a great position to make plays,” Gibbons said. “And others feed off his energy and determination.” And Kaleb Ellis has made a difference all over the field, Gibbons added. “It seems whenever a big play needs to happen, Kaleb steps us and delivers, he said. “He comes to the field every day ready to get better. He’s a big part of our success in all three phases of the game.”

Up next: The winner advances to the second round against the winner between No. 12 Monmouth Roseville (5-4) and No. 5 Stillman Valley (8-1).

-- Mike Miazga contributed to this preview

FND pick: IC Catholic Prep