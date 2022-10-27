Ottawa begins first playoff march since 2012 with trip to undefeated Mahomet-Seymour in 5A

Ottawa football head coach Chad Gross talked at the beginning of this season that this was a year he not only expected the program to turn the corner, but also compete for a spot in the playoffs.

The Pirates did just that, finishing the regular season 5-4 (matching the win total of the previous six seasons combined) and earning a postseason berth that will take them south to take on undefeated Mahomet-Seymour at 7 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.

“We had a great get-together at Sam’s Pizza to watch the pairings show, and it was great for the guys to see ‘Ottawa’ up on the screen,” Gross said. “There was so much excitement on all their faces, and it was great as a coach to see them accomplish the goal they set for themselves.

“This week has a different feel to it ... it really feels like Week 1 did. The first couple practices have been really good with a lot of focus from the kids.”

Mahomet-Seymour, which has scored 449 points while allowing 120, won the Apollo Conference title. The Bulldogs scored no fewer than 35 points in any game and are making the program’s 30th playoff appearance.

“The first thing we saw when watching their film was that they are a well-rounded team that plays fast,” Gross said. “They go no-huddle, use multiple formations and move guys all over the formations. We are going to have to be very good in lining up properly and know our assignments on each and every play.

“For us on offense, it’s a little bit of a different defense than we’ve seen this year. They are going to bring a lot of pressure, so we are going to have to not only block well up front, but also pick up stunts and blitzes. They run multiple looks on defense, probably one the most complex defenses we’ve faced.”

The Bulldogs are led on offense by two-year starting QB Wyatt Bohm (2,018 passing yards, 31 TDs, 5 INTs), RB Luke Johnson (977 rushing yards, 7.6 per carry, 10 TDs) and WR Quenton Rogers (46 catches, 942 yards, 16 TDs). On defense, look for LBs Brennan Houser (55 tackles), Nick Golden (35) and Benjamin Wagner (34, 11 for loss) to always be around the ball carrier.

“I feel we have a balanced offense, and we are going to take what the defense gives us,” M-S head coach Jon Adkins said. “We are fortunate this year to have talented, play-making kids that allow us to do a lot of things when we have the ball. On the defensive side of the ball, we are going to fly around, play a physical style of football, get all 11 hats to the ball and swarm on tackles.

“We have a linebacking group that, as a whole, that I’d put up against any other in Class 5A across the state. We also have a lot of experience in the secondary, with four out of five guys being on the team last season that advanced to the quarterfinals, and three starting since they were sophomores.”

As it has all season, the Pirates will need solid efforts from their entire defense, as well as RB Ryder Miller (496 yards, 9 TDs, 6.4 per carry average), QB Colby Mortenson (897 yards, 10 TDs passing) and top receiver Levi Sheehan (33 receptions, 371 yards, 6 TDs), who now holds almost every program record when it comes to pass catching.

“Ottawa plays in a very, very tough conference, and night in and night out they have to come physically ready to play,” Adkins said. “They are a team that can hurt you if you’re not careful, so we are going to have to have a great week of practice and preparation.

“We are going to have to be ready to go Friday, because Ottawa is going to come down here looking to knock us off.”

Friday Night Drive pick: Mahomet-Seymour