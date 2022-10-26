DeKalb, Sycamore, Kaneland defenses heating up heading into postseason

DeKalb has given up three points in the last two weeks. Kaneland has surrendered 16 points in the last three weeks.

And Sycamore, well, the Spartans have produced two shutouts in a row and have allowed their opponents to reach double-digits twice this year – both times after achieving the running clock in 40-plus point wins.

All three teams are storming into the postseason with their defenses churning at top speed.

Given how weird the weather and other factors can get, second-year DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said a solid defense is the great equalizer.

“When you’re playing in the state of Illinois you never know what weather you are going to get in the fall,” Schneeman said. “No matter how good your offense is, your defense has to be sound in late October and early November. They are going to test the limits of our best abilities, but I think we are playing our best ball at the right time, which is what you want to see.”

The Barbs (6-3) open 7A postseason play at 7 p.m. Friday at Moline, facing a run-heavy Wing-T offense. They’ve only faced a Wing-T once this year, the one Sycamore deployed in a 35-7 Week 1 win.

The Barbs have only given up more than 30 points one other time since, and are coming off of a 28-3 Week 9 win against Waubonsie Valley. Against Neuqua Valley in Week 8, the Barbs shut out the Wildcats 14-0 for their third shutout of the year.

Schneeman said the team has been limiting chunk plays during their hot streak.

“We have to continue that this week,” Schneeman said. “It’s a big challenge what they do offensively. They are well coached, play with a low pad level, play through the whistle and carry out their fakes. It will be a real test for our guys to read their keys and follow the game plan.”

DeKalb’s been rolling with hot play from lineman Nathan Hoard, who took over portions of the Neuqua game. They’ve also gotten big contributions from LaBrian Carrington (an interception against Neuqua), Aiden Sisson (multiple tackles for loss the past few weeks) and Daniel Roman-Johnson (forced a turnover against Waubonsie). Cornerback Ethan Tierney also just committed to Austin Peay.

Kaneland (6-3) will be facing a spread team, Riverside-Brookfield, in a 6A opener at 7 p.m. Friday. Defensive back Alex Panico is coming off a great game against La Salle-Peru, leading the Knights with 16 tackles. He’s the team leader in tackles this year.

Josh Mauthe and Dawson Trebolo have also made key plays for the Knights’ defense throughout the year and especially over the last three weeks. The Knights beat Marengo 44-3, Woodstock North 45-6, and the Cavaliers 28-7 last week. Since giving up 30-points back-to-back in Weeks 2 and 3, Kaneland hasn’t given up more than 28 – and that came against the high-powered Sycamore offense.

“For any team when the defense plays good it takes the pressure off of the offense,” Kaneland coach Pat Ryan said. “There’s no need to have that ‘we have to score again, we have to score again’ mentality. You can take your time and manage the clock differently if the defense is playing well. You can take some more risks as a team, like going for it on fourth down at midfield instead of punting it away and trying to pin them back. It helps us as a whole team.”

Sycamore (9-0) faces Westinghouse in its 5A opener at 7 p.m. Friday and last gave up points in a Week 7, 48-14 win at Woodstock North. Ottawa also reached double figures in a 54-20 Sycamore win. Other than that, the Spartans have given up seven points or less in every game this year –including four shutouts.

The last two shutouts the past two weeks were both against playoff teams, 28-0 against La Salle-Peru and 28-0 against Morris to claim the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White title.

Coach Joe Ryan said that coaches Rob Stover and Jake Countryman scheme very well, do a great job of prepping each week, and the players respond well.

The Spartans are loaded all over on defense, from Dawson Alexander and the little-tested secondary to reigning Daily Chronicle Football Player of the Year Lincoln Cooley on the defensive line. Linebacker Kiefer Tarnoki and Joey Puleo both forced turnovers against Morris last week.

“It’s the time of year you certainly want to be playing real good defense,” Joe Ryan said. “If your defense is doing well you can keep the other team off the scoreboard or limit time of possession, and it gives you more chances on offense.”