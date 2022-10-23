October 23, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Illinois High School Football News

Milledgeville pulls away to top St. Thomas More

By Ty Reynolds

Milledgeville's Kolton Wilk scores a touchdown during the second half of Saturday afternoon's eight-man football game against St. Thomas at Floyd Daub Field. The Missiles won 46-6. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The Milledgeville Missiles turned a tight game into a blowout with 30 fourth-quarter points in a 46-6 win over St. Thomas More to close out the regular season Saturday afternoon at Floyd Daub Field.

Connor Nye had two first-quarter touchdowns, one on a 1-yard run and another on an 82-yard fumble return for a 16-0 lead. After the Sabers scored with 1:43 left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 16-6, Nye threw an 8-yard scoring strike to Kacen Johnson seven seconds into the fourth quarter to make it 22-16, then Kolton Wilk (36 yards), Bryce Aude (15 yards) and Bryce McKenna (4 yards) all ran in for scores over the final 9:21; Wilk’s and Aude’s came just 17 seconds apart.

Wilk finished with 20 rushes for 154 yards, while Nye ran 14 times for 61 yards and was 9-for-17 passing for 63 yards. Johnson had four catches for 25 yards, and Aude had 2 receptions for 27 yards,

The Missiles outgained the Sabers 313-186 in total yards, including 250-49 on the ground.

Eastland-Pearl City 26, Chester 14: The Wildcatz closed out their season with a win over playoff-bound Chester in a neutral site game in Tremont, as the teams met about halfway between their high schools separated by about 330 miles.

Milledgeville's Kacen Johnson (14), Micah Toms-Smith (6) and Wyatt Meiners (64) get ready to pounce on a loose ball during the second half Saturday against St. Thomas More. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)