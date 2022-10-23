Milledgeville drops St. Thomas More in second half blitz

The Milledgeville Missiles turned a tight game into a blowout with 30 fourth-quarter points in a 46-6 win over St. Thomas More to close out the regular season Saturday afternoon at Floyd Daub Field.

Connor Nye had two first-quarter touchdowns, one on a 1-yard run and another on an 82-yard fumble return for a 16-0 lead. After the Sabers scored with 1:43 left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 16-6, Nye threw an 8-yard scoring strike to Kacen Johnson seven seconds into the fourth quarter to make it 22-16, then Kolton Wilk (36 yards), Bryce Aude (15 yards) and Bryce McKenna (4 yards) all ran in for scores over the final 9:21; Wilk’s and Aude’s came just 17 seconds apart.

Wilk finished with 20 rushes for 154 yards, while Nye ran 14 times for 61 yards and was 9-for-17 passing for 63 yards. Johnson had four catches for 25 yards, and Aude had 2 receptions for 27 yards,

The Missiles outgained the Sabers 313-186 in total yards, including 250-49 on the ground.

Eastland-Pearl City 26, Chester 14: The Wildcatz closed out their season with a win over playoff-bound Chester in a neutral site game in Tremont, as the teams met about halfway between their high schools separated by about 330 miles.