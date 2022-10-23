Football: Postseason match-ups set for Marquette, Ottawa, Seneca

Here are the IHSA football playoff first-round pairing for The Times area teams.

No. 14 Morrison (5-4) at No. 3 Marquette (8-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gould Stadium, Ottawa.

About Morrison: This game will rekindle some memories for MA coach Tom Jobst, who coached the Mustangs to a 50-28 mark from 1980-87, then coached against them in 2010 and ‘11, his first two seasons at Marquette when both were in the Big Rivers Conference. Those meetings went to Morrison, 39-14 in ‘10 and 41-14 in ‘11, the latter in their run to their second state championship in three seasons. Since the title, Morrison has made the playoffs just twice, the next season and in 2019 when it went 11-1, for its only winning seasons. Its overall record in that time is 32-57.

About Marquette: The second-smallest playoff school in the entire state (Madison at 156.5 to MA’s 163), the Crusaders under Jobst have been a postseason machine, earning 11 straight berths in going 108-37. Their only loss this season was to 1A No. 2 seed Chicago Hope Academy 40-25 back on Sept. 23, while their last win came in a 40-7 win over Sherrard. Morrison is the only school the Tigers defeated all year, as Sherrard won 26-22 at home, also on Sept. 23.

No. 14 Winnebago (5-4) at No. 3 Seneca (9-0)

When: TBA

About Winnebago: This might be the first meeting between these two schools. The Indians, 3-6 a year ago, this season dropped their first two before winning four straight, including a 29-25 home victory over 4A No. 10 seeded Dixon in Week 5. However, its four losses have been to playoff schools with a combined 28-8 record. ‘Bago has dropped two of its last three, falling in competitive games with 8-1 Stillman Valley (AP 4A No. 6 ranked) and 5-4 Rockford Lutheran around a win over North Boone.

About Seneca: With a 48-0 pasting of Dwight on Friday, the hard run-oriented Irish clinched their first undefeated season since going 14-0 in their 2A state championship season of 1990, also making them a 5-0 champ in the Vermilion Valley North. This will be Seneca’s third postseason since 2001, having earned 3A berths in 2013 and ‘19 under Ted O’Boyle. The locals have had two nail-biters this season, 1 37-35 in Week at Westville and 37-35 in Week 3 at Catlin South Fork, but have not allowed a single point since the latter game, notching six consecutive shutouts.

No. 16 Ottawa (5-4) at No. 1 Mahomet-Seymour (9-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday in Mahomet.

About Ottawa: Coach Chad Gross’ Pirates seem to have turned a corner. They started the season 3-0 before dropping four of the next five, but all of them to playoff schools – 5A No. 1 Sycamore, 5A No. 4 Morris, 5A No. 13 L-P, and 6A No. 7 Kaneland. Still, Ottawa came up big when it needed to, overcoming injuries to several key players to net a 34-9 victory in a must-win game against Woodstock to clinch its first postseason trip in 10 seasons. The Pirates’ 0.1-point-per-game scoring differential is the fifth-lowest in 5A.

About Mahomet-Seymour: If there’s any team in 5A on a roll, its Mahomet-Seymour, ranked No. 3 in the last Associated Press 5A poll after outscoring foes 440-120 on the regular season. Their 35.6-point-per-game scoring differential is the third-highest in 5A playoff schools. The most points the Bulldogs have allowed in a game this season is 20, to Bloomington in Week 9. They have only faced three playoff schools this season – Effingham, Mt. Zion and Quincy Notre Dame – but bested them by a combined 119-38, or 39.7-12.6.