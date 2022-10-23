2022 Playoff Pairings: First round information for The Herald-News teams

Here are the first-round matchups for each Herald-News area team. Dates and times will be updated when confirmed.

Class 8A

(20) Bolingbrook (6-3) at (13) Maine South (7-2)

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Led by freshman quarterback Jonas Williams, receivers I’Marion Stewart and Kyan Berry-Johnson, and running back Joshua Robinson, the Raiders have put up 382 points, an average of 42.4 per game... Their three losses were to unbeaten Simeon and Lincoln-Way East as well as defending Class 8A champion Lockport... Northwestern-bound safety Damon Walters leads a defense that surrendered 21.3 points a game.

About the Hawks: Maine South went 5-0 in the Central Suburban South... They have outscored their opponents 305-122 on the season and have won their last five games... Their two losses came to Warren Township (19-17) and Prospect (42-41).

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East continues its incredible run of making the playoffs every year of its existence, the streak reaching 21 this season... The defense, spearheaded by linebacker Jake Scianna, has allowed just 90 points all season... The offense, meanwhile, features hard-running James Kwiecinski and Peter Olaleye as well as dual-threat quarterback Braden Tischer and receiver Jayden Cook to balance things out.

About the Cougars: Conant was 1-4 in the Mid-Suburban West... They outscored their opponents 280-179... The Cougars beat Schaumburg, 42-20, in Week 9 to become playoff-eligible... Two of their four losses were by one point - Fremd (21-20) and Hoffman Estates (45-44).

(28) Lockport (5-4) at (5) Glenbard West (8-1)

About the Porters: Lockport is the defending Class 8A champion... Injuries have ravaged the Porters, but tight end Hyatt Timosciek has been a constant... Three of Lockport’s four losses came to playoff teams - Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way East, and Andrew... This game will be a rematch of a second-round playoff game last season, won by Lockport.

About the Hilltoppers: The Hilltoppers are making their 15th consecutive playoff appearance under head coach Chad Hetlet, having never missed the postseason in his tenure. Senior tackle Chris Terek, a 305-pound Wisconsin recruit, received an offer from Notre Dame this week. He anchors what has been touted as the biggest offensive line Hetlet has ever had. Junior Julius Ellens, who played primarily receiver in his first two years on varsity, emerged as Glenbard West’s leading rusher this year when 2021 1,000-yard rusher Joey Pope was slowed by injuries in the first half of the season. Pope did have his best game of the season in Week 9, rushing for over 100 yards and a 76-yard TD and adding a pick-six defensively. Two-year starting QB Korey Tai pilots the offense that averaged 35 points through the first eight weeks. Senior RB/LB Jack Oberhofer is a physical two-way threat.

(23) Minooka (6-3) vs. (10) Glenbard East (8-1)

About the Indians: Minooka has reached the playoffs in each of coach Matt Harding’s two seasons... All three of Minooka’s losses came to playoff teams - Bolingbrook, Plainfield North, and Yorkville... The defense, led by linebackers Isaiah Dupree and Cayden Garcia and defensive back Efrain Ramirez, is the Indians’ calling card, but the offense has shown a propensity for scoring in bunches lately behind quarterback Gavin Dooley, running backs Joey Partridge and Braeden Allen and receiver D.J. McIntosh.

About the Rams: Defense has been the staple for Glenbard East, as they have allowed just 42 points on the season. The offense, meanwhile, has scored 285... The Rams’ only loss this season was to unbeaten South Elgin, 22-6.

(3) Plainfield North (9-0) vs. (30) Rich Township (5-4)

About the Tigers: Plainfield North completed the first 9-0 regular season in school history, winning the Southwest Prairie Conference West... Quarterback Demir Ashiru is a dynamic double threat, capable of tormenting a defense with both his arm and legs... Running back John St. Clair runs hard behind a massive offensive line, while Sean Schlanser, Braxton Bartz and Shaibu Mohammed give Ashiru plenty of targets... The defense is led by linebackers Gerald Floyd and Logan Rooney and defensive back Jason O’Boye.

About the Raptors: Rich Township went 4-2 in the Southland Conference, dropping league decisions to Crete-Monee (30-26) and Kankakee (34-8)... The Raptors secured a playoff spot with a 32-0 win over Leo in Week 9.

(27) Plainfield South (6-3) at (6) Loyola Academy (8-1)

About the Cougars: Plainfield South started the season 1-3, but won all five of its games in the Southwest Prairie Conference East to close the year... Running back Brian Stanton is the main focus for the Cougars, but quarterback Connor Folliard and receiver Amarri Ford can make big plays to hurt a defense... Defensive end Zachary Gray head a defense that allowed a touchdown or less in four of its final five games.

About the Ramblers: Loyola’s only loss was in Week 9 to Class 7A top-ranked Mt. Carmel... They outscored their opponents 389-157 on the season.

Class 7A

(30) Plainfield Central (5-4) at (3) Pekin (9-0)

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central started 1-3, but won four of its final games to qualify for the playoffs for the second straight season... Running back Abram Zimmerman powers the offense, with quarterback Chase Vayda and receivers DJ Pearson and James Kulekowskis providing support through the air... Linebacker Philip Carlton, Jr. makes plays all over the field for the Wildcats.

About the Dragons: Pekin won the championship of the Mid-Illini Conference... They outscored their opponents 397-139 on the season.

Class 6A

(1) Lemont (9-0) vs. (16) Eisenhower (5-4)

About Lemont: Lemont cruised through the regular season, outscoring opponents 412-119... This is head coach Bret Kooi’s final season, and he has guided Lemont into the playoffs in each of his eight seasons that the playoffs have been held... Lemont defeated six playoff qualifiers during the season... Quarterback Payton Saloman has thrown for 26 touchdowns and no interceptions, while running back Nate Wrublik has run for 1,041 yards and 14 TDs.

About the Cardinals: Eisenhower was 5-2, but lost their final two games of the season to Evergreen Park and Shepard. Their other two losses were to Oak Forest and Richards... The Cardinals outscored their opponents 274-147 on the year.

Class 5A

About Morris: Morris’ two losses have been to undefeated Sycamore (No. 1 in Class 5A) and Richmond-Burton (No. 1 in Class 4A)... The offensive line is a strength, clearing holes for running backs Ashton Yard and Jacob Swartz... Quarterback Carter Button has a wealth of talent to throw to, including receivers A.J. Zweeres, Will Knapp, Gage Phillips and Jack Wheeler... Linebacker Sam Reddinger, a Northern Iowa commit, spearheads the defense.

About the Cavaliers: LaSalle-Peru dropped a 49-7 decision to Morris in Week 5... Their losses were all to playoff teams - Metamora, Morris, Sycamore and Kaneland... For the season, the Cavaliers tied their opponents 176-176... The two teams met in the first round of last year’s playoffs as well, with Morris coming away with the victory.

Class 4A

(8) Coal City (6-3) vs. (9) Wood River-East Alton (6-3)

About the Coalers: Coal City recovered from a 1-2 start to win five of its last six games to qualify for its 11th straight playoff appearance and second in coach Francis Loughran’s two seasons... The offense is led by running back Landin Benson, but the passing game behind quarterback Braden Reilly has steadily improved throughout the season... Michael Gonzalez, Drake Dearth and Daniel Carlson lead a typically physical Coaler defense.

About the Oilers: Wood River-East Alton finished 3-2 in the Cahokia-Mississippi Conference... They outscored their opponents 253-192 on the season... The Oilers’ losses came to Breese Central, Roxana and Red Bud, the last two in the last two weeks of the regular season.

(5) Joliet Catholic Academy (7-2) vs. (12) Phillips (5-4)

About the Hilltoppers: Defending Class 4A champion JCA has the potential to make a run at a state-record 16th state title... The running attack, with Northwestern-bound Anthony Birsa heading up the offensive line, is strong once again, with backs HJ Grigsby, Brett Mouw, Hunter Powell and Justin Bonsu running through the holes... Quarterback T.J. Schlageter, a Louisville baseball recruit, has proven to be another threat, throwing to such receivers as Bonsu and Kivlin Van Tassell... The defense is led by linemen Jeremy Johnson and Dillan Johnson and linebackers Trey Swiderski and Daniel Rouse.

About the Wildcats: Phillips dropped a 14-12 decision to Kenwood in the last week of the regular season... They were outscored by their opponents 173-165 on the season... Phillips was not afraid of competition, losing games to Batavai, Mt. Carmel and Morgan Park besides Kenwood.

(13) Providence Catholic (5-4) at (4) Wheaton Academy (8-1)

About the Celtics: The Celtics beat St. Laurence, 49-20, in Week 9 to qualify for the playoffs in coach Tyler Plantz’s first year... Quarterback Lucas Proudfoot and running back Jamari Trippett power the Providence offense... The Celtics have won 10 state championships, but none since 2014... Providence went 1-4 against playoff teams this season.

About the Warriors: Wheaton Academy’s only loss on the year was 42-20 to IC Catholic Prep. The Warriors outscored their opponents 384-66 on the season. Senior QB Belay Brummel has thrown for 1,850 yards and 28 TDs with just four interceptions. His top target, Breck Peacock, has 50 catches for 770 yards and nine TDs.

Class 3A

(16) Peotone (5-4) at (1) Princeton (9-0)

About the Blue Devils: The Blue Devils have qualified for the playoffs for the third straight season under coach Apostolos Tsiamas... Peotone faced four playoff teams this season and lost all four times.

About the Tigers: Princeton went 6-0 to win the Three Rivers-Mississippi Conference... The Tigers outscored their opponents 415-77 on the season, an average of 46.1-8.6.

About the Comets: Reed-Custer’s numbers are ridiculous. The Comets have outscored opponents 534-53 on the year, an average of 59.3-5.9 per game. Their lowest point total of the year is 41... Reed-Custer reached the Class 3A quarterfinals last year, dropping a heart-breaker to Byron on the road in the final minute... Quarterback Jake McPherson heads up the high-powered offense and is equally adept at running and passing. Jace Christian and Lucas Foote are two of his most dangerous weapons, and the three also wreak havoc on defense.

About the Challengers: Carver went 5-2 in the Chicago Public League - Red Southeast Conference... They outscored their opponents 164-146 on the year.

(3) Seneca (9-0) vs. (14) Winnebago

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca is in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and second time since 2013... The running game is the calling card for the Irish, as backs Asher Hamby, Nathan Grant and Braden Ellis all average more than 70 yards rushing per game... Seneca outscored opponents 349-84 en route to winning the Vermillion Valley North title.

About the Indians: Winnebago outscored its opponents 282-243 and played all of its games in the Big Northern Conference... All four of their losses were to playoff teams - Stillman Valley, Byron, North Boone and Genoa-Kingston.

Class 2A

(3) Wilmington (8-1) vs. (14) Chicago Christian (5-4)

About the Wildcats: Defending Class 2A champion Wilmington has qualified for the playoffs for the 26th straight season... There isn’t much mystery to the Wildcats. They are going to run, run and run some more. Colin James leads the way, but they have also gotten significant contributions from Kyle Farrell and Brendan Moran... Coach Jeff Reents’ defense has given up very little to any team not named Reed-Custer.

About the Knights: After starting the season 1-4, Chicago Christian won their last four games to become playoff-eligible, incuding a 19-0 win over playoff-bound Ridgewood in the final game of the season... The Knights were outscored 184-172 in the regular season.