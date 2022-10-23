2022 playoff pairings: First-round information for Northwest Herald teams

Here are the first-round matchups for each Northwest Herald area team. Dates and times will be updated when confirmed.

Class 4A

No. 1 Richmond-Burton (9-0) vs. No. 16 Ridgewood (5-4)

When: TBD

About Richmond-Burton: R-B has won 41 of its last 42 games and played in three consecutive Class 4A playoffs semifinals. The Rockets lost to Class 4A state champion Joliet Catholic last season. … FB Steven Siegel has 1,495 yards rushing with 30 touchdowns. RB Toby Quentrall-Quezada has 600 yards rushing. … R-B’s defense has been outstanding and allowed 100 points. … R-B is in the playoffs for the 15th consecutive season and is 42-28 in its history. The Rockets earned state titles in 1992 (2A) and 2019 (4A).

About the Ridgewood: Ridgewood is in the postseason for the first time since making three consecutive appearances in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Rebels finished 1-8 a year ago and were winless during the COVID-19 spring. … Ridgewood lost its regular-season finale to Chicago Christian 19-0. One of its five wins this year came via forfeit to Steinmetz College Prep. … The Rebels averaged 26.4 points a game and allowed 23.5.

No. 2 Hyde Park (9-0) vs. No. 15 Johnsburg (5-4)

When: TBD

About Hyde Park: The Thunderbirds finished the regular season undefeated, winning the CPL Red South Central Division with a 7-0 record. They allowed only 54 points in nine games. … Hyde Park has made the playoffs in each of the past three years. … Five of Hyde Park’s six victories this year came by eight points or less. It beat Urban-Prep Bronzeville 14-8 to finish the regular season without a loss.

About Johnsburg: Johnsburg is back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 after winning four of its last five games. … Sophomore QB A.J. Bravieri has 1,991 yards passing with 21 touchdowns. … RB Jake Metze has 703 yards rushing and 45 receptions and has scored 21 touchdowns combined from scrimmage (16 rushing, 5 receiving). … WR Ian Boal has 39 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns. … Johnsburg is 14-15 in its playoff history. Its best finish was as Class 4A state runner-up in 2016.

No. 3 St. Francis (8-1) vs. No. 14 Marengo (5-4)

When: TBD

About St. Francis: St. Francis suffered its only loss of the season against IC Catholic Prep 25-14 in Week 9 … The Spartans were an offensive machine this year, averaging 43.2 points a game while allowing only 10.9. Their biggest offensive output was an 83-0 victory against Bishop McNamara. … St. Francis has made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons under head coach Bob McMillen.

About Marengo: The Indians are in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season after winning their last two games against Peoria Manual and Plano. …QB Josh Holst makes Marengo go. He has thrown for 1,535 yards with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads the Indians with 706 rushing yards. … Logan Miller (32), Greg Baker (27) and David Lopez are the top receivers. … Marengo is 17-13 in its playoff history. Its best finish was Class 3A state runner-up in 1992.

Class 6A

No. 2 Prairie Ridge (8-1) vs. No. 15 Crystal Lake South (5-4)

When: TBD

About Prairie Ridge: Prairie Ridge is in the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season after tying with Huntley and Jacobs for the Fox Valley Conference championship. … QB Tyler Vasey has 2,443 yards rushing, which broke Samson Evans’ 2016 school record (2,211) and leaves him behind Johnsburg’s Alex Peete (2,529 in 2016) for the area record. … FB Nathan Greetham has 1,072 yards rushing. … Prairie Ridge is 39-16 in its playoff history and has Class 6A state titles in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

About the Gators: Crystal Lake South is in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. … QB Caden Casimino has thrown for 2,333 yards and 16 touchdowns. … RB Nate Van Witzenburg has rushed for 1,217 yards and 21 touchdowns and WR Michael Prokos has an area-best 60 receptions. … The Gators lost one-score games against FVC tri-champs’ Prairie Ridge (Week 8) and Huntley (Week 9) heading into the playoffs. … South is 24-22 in its playoff history and appeared in the semifinals in 1986, 2005 and 2008.