2022 playoff pairings: First-round information for CCL/ESCC teams

Here are the first-round matchups for each CCL/ESCC team. Dates and times will be updated when confirmed.

Class 4A

No. 4 Wheaton Academy (8-1) at No. 13 Providence Catholic (5-4)

About Providence Catholic: The Celtics return to the playoffs under first-year coach Tyler Plantz. Providence missed the postseason last year after three straight appearances from 2017 to 2019. There was no postseason during the 2021 spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … The Celtics have battled some of the top teams in the state well. Providence lost to Joliet Catholic (49-41), Loyola (34-22), Wheaton North (28-0) and St. Rita (26-16), all teams ranked in their respective classes’ Associated Press polls. … The Celtics picked up their fifth win of the season in Week 9 with a commanding 49-20 win.

About Wheaton Academy: The Warriors return to the postseason for the second straight season. … Wheaton Academy was ranked No. 8 in the latest Class 4A Associated Press poll. … The Warriors’ lone loss of the season came against IC Catholic (8-1), 42-20, in a battle for the Metro Suburban Blue crown. … Wheaton Academy scored 38 points or more seven times this season. … The Warriors’ defense finished the regular season with five shutouts, giving up an average of 4.9 points per game.

No. 12 Phillips (5-4) at No. 5 Joliet Catholic (7-2)

About Joliet Catholic: The Hilltoppers will try to defend their Class 4A state title. Joliet Catholic has won 15 state championships, two in four playoffs under coach Jake Jaworski. … Joliet Catholic is ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 4A AP poll. … The Hilltoppers replaced talent from last season’s championship team and is battle-tested. Joliet Catholic came away with close wins against IC Catholic (23-22) and Providence (49-41) and also lost a couple as well to Crete-Monee (48-42) and Brother Rice (31-24 2OT). … Joliet Catholic has scored more than 40 points seven times this season. … The Hilltoppers won the CCL/ESCC Orange title outright.

About Phillips: The Wildcats have made the postseason each year since 2011, winning two state titles during that time. … Phillips regrouped after starting the season 0-3, with losses to Mount Carmel, Batavia and Morgan Park. All three teams are ranked in their respective classes’ latest AP polls. … The Wildcats qualified for the playoffs by winning their Week 8 matchup, taking down Clark 21-0. … Phillips ended the season with a 14-12 loss to Kenwood (6-3).

Class 5A

No. 11 Nazareth Academy (5-4) at No. 6 Glenbard South (7-2)

About Nazareth: Nazareth qualified for the playoffs by winning its last game of the regular season for the second season in a row. The Roadrunners advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals last season and have won three state titles and played in two more championship games since 2014. … Nazareth earned the No. 10 ranking in the latest Class 5A AP poll. … After winning their opener against Kankakee (No. 1 in the latest Class 5A AP Poll), 2-0, the Roadrunners lost four of their next five games. Lemont (24-17), Marist (31-3), Niles Notre Dame (22-17) and St. Rita (33-10) are all teams ranked in their respective classes’ AP polls. … Wisconsin commit Justin Taylor will look to continue to make plays on both sides of the field as a receiver, rusher and secondary player.

About Glenbard South: The Raiders have made the playoffs each season since 2011. … Glenbard South received votes in the latest Class 5A AP poll. … One of Glenbard South’s two losses came to South Elgin, a team ranked in the latest Class 8A AP poll. The Raiders lost 49-27. … Glenbard South has scored 43 points or more seven times this season. The team scored 27 and six points in its other two games. … Senior running back Jalen Brown tallied a program-best 286 yards against Bartlett.

No. 15 Fenwick (5-4) at No. 2 Morgan PArk

About Fenwick: Fenwick will try to defend its Class 5A state title, its first in school history. The Friars have made the playoffs for the eighth time in the last 10 playoffs. … The Friars lost a majority of their players from their championship team last season to graduation and new players have progressed throughout the season. After starting the season 2-2, the Friars won three straight, including a forfeit win in Week 8. … Fenwick dropped the CCL/ESCC White title against St. Ignatius in the final game of the season when the Wolfpack came back to win in the fourth quarter.

About Morgan Park: The Mustangs return to the playoffs for the third straight season. … Morgan Park earned a No. 6 ranking in the latest Class 5A AP poll. … The Mustangs’ lone loss of the regular season came to Simeon (9-0). Morgan Park fell 42-22 in a battle for the Chicago Public League Red South Conference. … Morgan Park started the season 7-0 before losing to Simeon. The team had three shutouts during that span and didn’t allow more than 20 points. … Junior Tysean Griffin is a three-star wide receiver who has caused problems all season for opponents.

No. 12 St. Viator (5-4) at No. 5 Sterling (7-2)

About St. Viator: The Lions return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. St. Viator qualified for the postseason by winning its last regular season game against St. Patrick. The team also picked up a share of the CCL/ESCC Purple with the win. … St. Viator started the season 3-0 before dropping four of its next five games. Three of those losses came against teams ranked in their respective classes, including Niles Notre Dame, St. Ignatius and Loyola. … The Lions’ 24 points it scored against St. Patrick in Week 9 was the most it scored since 42 in Week 3.

About Sterling: Sterling has made the season each year since 2004. … Sterling earned the No. 9 ranking in the latest Class 5A AP Poll. ... The Golden Warriors finished the season with a 63-33 win over United Township on Friday night to finish 6-1 and take second place in the Western Big 6; their only losses came to St. Francis and Moline, both playoff teams. … Sterling is in the playoffs for the eight straight season, and 19th time in the last 20 years, and finished 5-4 the only time they missed the postseason in that stretch. … Sterling’s quarterback platoon has produced good results this season, as senior Kael Ryan has run for 981 yards and 18 touchdowns on 111 carries while going 23 for 47 through the air for 261 yards and a TD, and senior JP Schilling is 35 for 54 for 517 yards, 6 touchdowns and an interception through the air, and has rushed 85 times for 424 yards and 10 TDs. … Antonio Tablante has run for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns on 88 carries, with AJ Kested adding 283 yards and 6 scores on 37 rushes. Cale Ledergerber has 36 carries for 181 yards and 2 TDs. … Isaiah Mendoza leads the receiving corps with 12 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown, while Ledergerber has 10 catches for 104 yards and a score, and Justin Null has 9 catches for 113 yards and 2 TDs.

No. 9 Carmel (6-3) at No. Chicago Noble/Bulls (6-3)

About Carmel: Carmel returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. It’s the first playoff appearance under coach Jason McKie. … The Corsairs started the season 4-0 with wins over Antioch, Lake Forest, Leo and St. Viator before losing three of their next four games, falling to Nazareth, St. Patrick and Marist. … Carmel earned a share of the CCL/ESCC Purple title after taking down Marian Catholic in Week 9 and St. Patrick lost.

About Chicago Noble/Bulls: The Bulls have made the playoffs each season since 2014. … Chicago Noble/Bulls started the season with a 32-6 loss to Leo but regrouped to qualify for the postseason.

Class 6A

No. 9 Antioch (6-3) at No. 8 Niles Notre Dame (6-3) at

About Niles Notre Dame: The Dons return to the playoffs after breaking a five-year streak last season and winning a Prep Bowl title. … Niles Notre Dame earned a No. 8 ranking in the latest Class 6A AP poll. … Two of the Dons’ three losses came to AP ranked teams. Notre Dame lost 42-0 to Mount Carmel (No. 1, 7A) and 30-6 to St. Rita (No. 4, 7A). … Dons quarterback Vincenzo Ricciardi has caused a lot of issues for opponents with his ability to run the ball and his strong arm. … Notre Dame has only allowed more than 14 points three times, against Mount Carmel, Nazareth and St. Rita.

About Antioch: Antioch has made the playoffs each season since 2012. … The Sequoits earned votes in the latest Class 6A AP poll. … Antioch regrouped after losing its first two games against Carmel and Morris. The Sequoits went to win six of their next seven games in order to qualify for the playoffs. … Antioch has scored 35 points or more six times this season. … Two of the Sequoits’ losses have come against teams ranked in the latest AP poll — Wauconda and Morris.

No. 13 Deerfield (6-3) at No. XX St. Ignatius (7-2)

About St. Ignatius: The Wolfpack return to playoffs for the second straight season after earning their first playoff win last year. … St. Ignatius earned a No. 9 ranking in the latest Class 6A AP poll. … One of the Wolfpack’s two losses came to Mount Carmel (41-17). St. Ignatius opened the season with a 19-14 loss to St. Patrick. … Any game plan will start with junior lineman Justin Scott, the No. 1 ranked Class of 2024 prospect. Scott has earned scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Oklahoma, Auburn, to name a few. The junior has been a menace on the defensive line and added offensive line duties this year. … St. Ignatius won its first outright CCL/ESCC White title under coach Matt Miller after coming back to win against Fenwick in Week 9. … Running back Vinny Ruagi set the program’s career rushing and single-game rushing records against De La Salle in Week 7.

About Deerfield: The Warriors have qualified for the postseason for the third straight season. … After starting the year 1-3, Deerfield went 5-0 in the CSL North to qualify for the postseason. … One of the three losses for the Warriors came against Hersey, a team ranked in the latest Class 7A AP poll. … Deerfield hasn’t allowed more than seven points in its last four games against Highland Park, Maine West, Maine East and Niles North.