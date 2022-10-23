2022 playoff pairings: First-round information for BCR-area teams

Class 4A

No. 15 Hall (5-4) at No. 2 Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Hall: With a new co-op with Putnam County this fall, the Red Devils are bumped up to Class 4A. All their previous playoff appearances have been in Class 2A or Class 3A. … Hall is in the postseason for the first time since 2019, the last season of coach Randy Tieman’s first tenure leading his alma mater. The Red Devils went 1-4 in the spring of 2021 and 1-8 in the fall of 2021. … Tieman led Hall to the playoffs in six of eight seasons from 2012-19. … The Red Devils had to win their final two regular season games to qualify for the playoffs, beating St. Bede 42-27 and Bureau Valley 44-34.

About Sacred Heart-Griffin: Long-time SHG coach Ken Leonard, the winningest coach in state history with 413 victories, is retiring after this season. He is 381-72 in 39 seasons leading the Cyclones. … SHG has won five state titles under Griffin — 2005, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2014 — with four runner-up finishes. … The Cyclones are averaging 56.4 points per game and have scored 49 points or more in every game. SHG has only allowed 79 points, an average of 8.7 per game. Only one team has scored more than 14 points against SHS as 8-1 Rochester scored 27 in the season opener. “It’s good to be back in the playoffs,” Hall coach Randy Tieman said. “It’s just an unlucky draw. We will prepare like we do every week and our kids will go down and play the best we can.”

Class 3A

No. 16 Peotone (5-4) at No. 1 Princeton (9-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About Peotone: The Blue Devils started 3-0 but went 2-4 in their final six, including a 20-13 loss to Lisle in the regular season finale. … Peotone is averaging 27.7 points per game while allowing 25.8 points per contest. … The five teams the Blue Devils beat have a combined record of 7-39. … Peotone’s four losses came to four playoff teams that ar a combined 28-8. The Blue Devils stayed within two touchdowns of three of the playoff teams with the lone exception being a 41-0 loss to 9-0 Reed-Custer.

About Princeton: The Tigers are a No. 1 seed for the second year in a row. … Princeton is making its fourth consecutive playoff appearance, which included a trip to the quarterfinals last season and the semifinals in 2019. … Princeton coach Ryan Pearson became the school’s career wins leader this season. He is 46-14 in his sixth season to break the old record of 44-43 set by Joe Ryan over nine seasons. The Tigers lost 20-14 at Peotone in a Class 4A first-round playoff game in Ryan’s final game as Princeton coach in 2003.

Class 1A

No. 10 Forreston (5-4) at No. 7 St. Bede (7-2)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About Forreston: The Cardinals’ four losses came to playoff teams that went a combined 27-8. Forreston lost 28-14 to Lena-Winslow (9-0) in the regular season finale, 30-28 to Fulton (7-2), 34-28 to Dakota (5-4) and 36-26 to Durand-Pecatonica (7-2). … The Cardinals did not beat a winning team this season. … Forreston is averaging 35.6 points per game while allowing 21.7 points per game. … The Cardinals have advanced to the second round or further in seven consecutive seasons, including state titles in 2019, 2016 and 2014. “It’s the second year in a row with a first-round home game,” St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said. “We are excited for the opportunity to play a tremendous program in Forreston. It will be a physical game and one heck of an atmosphere.”

About St. Bede: The Bruins are in the playoffs for the second season in a row and will be hosting a first-round game for the second year in a row. Last year, St. Bede defeated Chicago Hope in its playoff opener. … The Bruins started 6-0 for the first time since 1987 before losing back-to-back games. St. Bede ended the regular season with a 39-20 win at Mendota.