2022 IHSA playoffs: Statewide first-round pairings and info

The IHSA will unveil the 2022 playoff field beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Class 1A

North Bracket (16) Chicago Richards at (1) Lena-Winslow (9) Stark County at (8) ROWVA (13) Aurora Christian at (4) Fulton (12) Rockford Lutheran at (5) Annawan Wethersfield (15) Corliss at (2) Hope Academy (10) Forreston at (7) Peru St. Bede (14) Morrison at (3) Ottawa Marquette (11) Dakota at (6) Iroquois West South Bracket (16) Madison at (1) Ridgeview (9) Salt Fork at (8) Red Hill (13) Brown County at (4) Tuscola (12) Villa Grove at (5) Jacksonville Routt (15) Dupo at (2) Camp Point Central (10) Moweaqua Central A&M at (7) Sesser-Valier (14) Calhoun at (3) Greenfield (11) Rushville at (6) Cumberland

Class 2A

North Bracket (16) North Lawndale at (1) Maroa-Forsyth (9) El Paso-Gridley at (8) Farmington (13) Sterling Newman CC at (4) Rockridge (12) Bloomington Central Catholic at (5) Mercer County (15) Westville at (2) Bismarck-Henning (10) Mendon Unity at (7) Knoxville (14) Chicago Christian at (3) Wilmington (11) Clifton Central at (6) Tri-Valley South Bracket (16) Chester at (1) St. Teresa (9) Athens at (8) Carimi-White County (13) Auburn at (4) Pana (12) Fairfield at (5) North Mac (15) Flora at (2) Johnston City (10) Arthur at (7) Vandalia (14) Althoff at (3) Shelbyville (11) Nashville at (6) Red Bud

Steve Soucie’s final playoff projection can be found below. These links will be updated when the official bracket as unveiled. Times and dates will added as confirmed.