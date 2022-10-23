October 22, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football News

2022 IHSA playoffs: Statewide first-round pairings and info

By Kyle Nabors
Downers Grove North running back Noah Battle (20) makes a cut to follow his blockers during a game against Lyons Township on Oct. 22, 2022 at Lyons Township High School in LaGrange.

The IHSA will unveil the 2022 playoff field beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Class 1A

North Bracket
(16) Chicago Richardsat(1) Lena-Winslow
(9) Stark Countyat(8) ROWVA
(13) Aurora Christianat(4) Fulton
(12) Rockford Lutheranat(5) Annawan Wethersfield
(15) Corlissat(2) Hope Academy
(10) Forrestonat(7) Peru St. Bede
(14) Morrisonat(3) Ottawa Marquette
(11) Dakotaat(6) Iroquois West
South Bracket
(16) Madisonat(1) Ridgeview
(9) Salt Forkat(8) Red Hill
(13) Brown Countyat(4) Tuscola
(12) Villa Groveat(5) Jacksonville Routt
(15) Dupoat(2) Camp Point Central
(10) Moweaqua Central A&Mat(7) Sesser-Valier
(14) Calhounat(3) Greenfield
(11) Rushvilleat(6) Cumberland

Class 2A

North Bracket
(16) North Lawndaleat(1) Maroa-Forsyth
(9) El Paso-Gridleyat(8) Farmington
(13) Sterling Newman CCat(4) Rockridge
(12) Bloomington Central Catholicat(5) Mercer County
(15) Westvilleat(2) Bismarck-Henning
(10) Mendon Unityat(7) Knoxville
(14) Chicago Christianat(3) Wilmington
(11) Clifton Centralat(6) Tri-Valley
South Bracket
(16) Chesterat(1) St. Teresa
(9) Athensat(8) Carimi-White County
(13) Auburnat(4) Pana
(12) Fairfieldat(5) North Mac
(15) Floraat(2) Johnston City
(10) Arthurat(7) Vandalia
(14) Althoffat(3) Shelbyville
(11) Nashvilleat(6) Red Bud

