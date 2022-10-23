2022 IHSA playoffs: Statewide first-round pairings and info

The IHSA will unveil the 2022 playoff field beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Class 1A
|North Bracket
|(16) Chicago Richards
|at
|(1) Lena-Winslow
|(9) Stark County
|at
|(8) ROWVA
|(13) Aurora Christian
|at
|(4) Fulton
|(12) Rockford Lutheran
|at
|(5) Annawan Wethersfield
|(15) Corliss
|at
|(2) Hope Academy
|(10) Forreston
|at
|(7) Peru St. Bede
|(14) Morrison
|at
|(3) Ottawa Marquette
|(11) Dakota
|at
|(6) Iroquois West
|South Bracket
|(16) Madison
|at
|(1) Ridgeview
|(9) Salt Fork
|at
|(8) Red Hill
|(13) Brown County
|at
|(4) Tuscola
|(12) Villa Grove
|at
|(5) Jacksonville Routt
|(15) Dupo
|at
|(2) Camp Point Central
|(10) Moweaqua Central A&M
|at
|(7) Sesser-Valier
|(14) Calhoun
|at
|(3) Greenfield
|(11) Rushville
|at
|(6) Cumberland
Class 2A
|North Bracket
|(16) North Lawndale
|at
|(1) Maroa-Forsyth
|(9) El Paso-Gridley
|at
|(8) Farmington
|(13) Sterling Newman CC
|at
|(4) Rockridge
|(12) Bloomington Central Catholic
|at
|(5) Mercer County
|(15) Westville
|at
|(2) Bismarck-Henning
|(10) Mendon Unity
|at
|(7) Knoxville
|(14) Chicago Christian
|at
|(3) Wilmington
|(11) Clifton Central
|at
|(6) Tri-Valley
|South Bracket
|(16) Chester
|at
|(1) St. Teresa
|(9) Athens
|at
|(8) Carimi-White County
|(13) Auburn
|at
|(4) Pana
|(12) Fairfield
|at
|(5) North Mac
|(15) Flora
|at
|(2) Johnston City
|(10) Arthur
|at
|(7) Vandalia
|(14) Althoff
|at
|(3) Shelbyville
|(11) Nashville
|at
|(6) Red Bud
