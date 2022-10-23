2022 playoff pairings: First-round information for Daily Chronicle teams

Here are the first-round matchups for each Daily Chronicle area team. Dates and times will be updated when confirmed.

Class 6A

Kaneland’s Troyer Carlson (10) directs his offense while rolling out of the pocket against Sycamore during a football game at Kaneland High School in Maple Park on Friday, Sep 30, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

No. 10 Riverside-Brookfield (6-3) at No. 7 Kaneland (6-3)

When: TBD

About the Bulldogs: A Week 9 win against McNamara snapped a two-game skid - although those losses (IC Catholic, St. Francis) were against a pair of teams that finished the regular season 8-1. It’s the third straight playoff berth, although they’ve lost in the first round each season. They last won a playoff game in 2015.

About the Knights: They’ve given up less than half as many points as they did a year ago, surrendering less than 16 points per game this year. They haven’t given up more than one score in a game since a 28-7 loss to Sycamore (9-0) in Week 6. Kaneland is in the postseason for the fifth straight year.

Up next: The winner will face Prairie Ridge (8-1) or Crystal Lake South (5-4)

Class 5A

Sycamore's Elijah Meier splits two Morris defenders during their game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

No. 16 Westinghouse (5-4) at No. 1 Sycamore (9-0)

When: TBD

About the Warriors: They rolled past Brooks 46-0 in the final week of the year to claim a playoff spot. They played three teams with winning records this year, losing all three games. It’s their first playoff berth since 2017. In 2014, the Warriors made the postseason as a No. 5 seed and hosted Sycamore in the playoff opener but lost, 55-0.

About the Spartans: The Spartans haven’t given up a point since Week 7, and the two shutouts have come against a pair of playoff teams. They had their first 9-0 regular season since 2013 and are looking for another deep run - last year they reached the 5A semifinals and lost to eventual state champ Fenwick. It’s the third straight postseason appearance for the Spartans, the 11th in the past 12 full seasons and 14th in Joe Ryan’s 19 years with the team.

Up next: The winner will face No. 8 Chicago Noble/Bulls (7-2) or No. 9 Carmel (6-3).

Class 3A

No. 9 Elmwood (6-3) at No. 8 Genoa-Kingston (7-2)

Genoa - Kingston's Maddox Lavender looks for running room against Dixon on Friday Oct.7,2022 in Genoa. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

When: TBD

About the Trojans: They went 6-2 in the nine-team Prairieland Conference, losing to the two teams ahead of them in the standings. They won their final two games of the year by a combined score of 98-12. It’s the 17th playoff berth for Elmwood since 2002, all under coach Todd Hollis.

About the Cogs: They’re surging into the playoffs after handing Stillman Valley its first loss of the year in Week 9, 32-28 despite falling down two touchdowns in the first half. It’s the seventh straight playoff berth for the Cogs, who have advanced past the first round in each of the last five seasons.

Up next: The winner will face No. 1 Princeton (9-0) or No. 16 Peotone (5-4).