NewsTribune Week 9 football roundup: Princeton routs Monmouth-Roseville

Princeton rolled to a 48-0 victory over Monmouth-Roseville in a Three Rivers Conference crossover Friday in Monmouth to finish the regular season undefeated.

Augie Christiansen ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns — one in each of the first three quarters — as the Tigers built leads of 21-0 after one quarter, 35-0 at halftime and 42-0 after three quarters.

C.J. Hickey ran for two touchdowns for Princeton.

Tremont 20, Fieldcrest 6: Eddie Lorton ran 24 times for 106 yards and a touchdown Friday as the Knights came up short in a Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division game in their season finale in Minonk.

Brady Ruestman completed 14-of-34 passes for 194 yards for Fieldcrest, while Landon Mordro had eight catches for 101 yards and Jozia Johnson had four receptions for 92 yards.

The Knights finish 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the HOIC Large.

West Central 66, Amboy co-op 30: The Clippers lost their regular season finale in Amboy. The Amboy co-op heads into the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs with a 7-2 record.