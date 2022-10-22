October 22, 2022
Kendall County high school football: Week 9 results; recaps for every game

By Joshua Welge

Yorkville at Oswego Football Oswego wide receiver Noah Bush (12) goes airborne to make a catch against Yorkville defender Blake Kersting (40) during a varsity football game at Oswego High School on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Yorkville 17, Oswego 0: Gage Range had three second-half interceptions, all leading to scores, and Gio Zeman ran for 178 yards and two second-half touchdowns as Yorkville pulled away from a scoreless halftime tie for a 17-0 shutout of Oswego, the Foxes’ fifth shutout of the season.

Plainfield North 35, Oswego East 0: Demir Ashiru threw for two touchdowns and ran for one, and John St. Clair ran for 133 yards and two TDs to lead Plainfield North to a 35-0 blowout of Oswego East, as the Tigers completed the first 9-0 regular season in program history.

Marengo 32, Plano 7: Marengo’s defense held Plano to minus-31 yards rushing as the Indians earned a 32-7 victory on Friday to become postseason eligible for the fourth consecutive season.