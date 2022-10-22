High school football: Week 9 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

IC Catholic Prep 25, St. Francis 14: Denzell Gibson ran for three touchdowns and Marcheon Griffin had three of IC Catholic Prep’s seven sacks, as the Knights rallied past previously undefeated St. Francis 25-14 in a Metro Suburban Conference showdown.

[ Photos: IC Catholic Prep vs. St. Francis ]

Nazareth 37, Benet 7: Logan Malachuk threw for three touchdown passes and Wisconsin recruit Justin Taylor ran for one, and Nazareth soared past Benet 37-7 in a matchup of 4-4 teams to lock up a playoff bid.

[ Photos: Nazareth vs. Benet ]

Glenbard North 14, Wheaton Warrenville South 10: Quarterback Justin Bland battled through an injured thumb on his throwing hand to run for 71 yards and a late 16-run TD and throw for 136, as Glenbard North kept its faint playoff hopes alive with a 14-10 win over Wheaton Warrenville South in a matchup of 3-5 teams.

Glenbard East 41, Bartlett 0: Glenbard East forced three fumbles and had a pick six as the Rams blanked Bartlett 41-0 on Friday.

Wheaton Academy 24, Aurora Christian 3: Wheaton Academy led by four points at halftime but outscored Aurora Christian by 17 in the second half en route to a 24-3 victory Friday.

Wheaton North 36, St. Charles East 20

St. Ignatius 26, Fenwick 21

Glenbard South 43, Elgin 22