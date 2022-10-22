Demir Ashiru scores 3 TDs, Plainfield North blows out Oswego East to complete first 9-0 regular season

PLAINFIELD – Ever since Demir Ashiru was a freshman at Plainfield North, he believed the Tigers could have an undefeated season before he was done.

His belief became truth on Friday night.

John St. Clair ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while Ashiru threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers torched Oswego East 35-0 in a Southwest Prairie West game. Ashiru added 54 yards on the ground, including a 33-yard burst and a 1-yard touchdown.

The victory capped a 9-0 regular season, the first in Plainfield North’s history.

“It feels great, knowing all the work we put into it,” Ashiru said. “It really looked like a possibility when we were working this summer. We were really meshing together nicely and we pulled it out through all nine weeks.”

The Tigers wasted little time in taking control against the Wolves (5-4, 2-3). After starting with four straight runs by St. Clair, Ashiru found a wide-open Sean Schlanser down the middle for a 44-yard scoring strike.

“We practice that play so many times,” Ashiru said. “When you work on it and you know it’s going to be there, it’s easy.”

The Tigers went up 14-0 early in the second quarter when St. Clair capped an 11-play, 72-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown. Ashiru found Braxton Bartz for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 21-0 halftime lead.

Rushing touchdowns by St. Clair and Ashiru on the Tigers first two possessions of the third quarter completed the scoring. St. Clair scored on a 10-yard run set up by a 40-yard completion from Ashiru to Shibu Mohammed.

Oswego East got off to a promising start on the game’s first possession. Oshobi Odior picked up 15 yards on his first three carries as he bowled over defenders.

But the Tigers defense brought a quick end to that drive with a pair of sacks. They kept the Wolves from crossing midfield until the fourth quarter with the game already decided.

Odior finished with 79 yards in his second game back after missing six with an ankle injury. But one week after quarterback Tre Jones ran for a school-record 253 yards, he was smothered by the Tigers and left the game with a minor lower-leg injury.

Jones was sacked three times and was held to 23 yards rushing.

The Tigers now await word of which class they’ll compete in during the playoffs and who their first-round opponent will be. They know their unblemished record won’t mean a thing next week when everybody starts 0-0 again.

“It’s nice to see the accumulation of all their hard work from June until (Friday), so they’re excited,” Tigers coach Anthony Imbordino said. “It’s a good accomplishment, but we set our goals a little higher than just going 9-0 and winning a conference championship. We can’t lean on that when we’ve got another opponent coming in here in seven days.”