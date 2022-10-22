Coal City answers Streator’s fast start with 5 Braden Reilly passing TDs in 41-14 win

STREATOR — Their final game of the 2022 season couldn’t have gotten off to a better start for the Streator Bulldogs, a 13-play, 84-yard drive that ended with quarterback Christian Benning connecting with favorite target Matt Williamson for a 6-yard touchdown pass.

Then it was Coal City and quarterback Braden Reilly’s turn.

Reilly threw five touchdowns to five different receivers Friday at Doug Dieken Stadium as the playoff-bound Coalers overcame the Bulldogs’ fast start and never looked back en route to a 41-14 Week 9 triumph.

“[Streator] came out and kind of punched us in the mouth a little bit,” Reilly said. “We didn’t look past them, but we came out a little nonchalant, the intensity wasn’t really there. But we did a good job, especially up front tonight giving me time to throw the ball, and the receivers played amazing, pulled in balls left and right.

“It was the whole team contributing tonight, but especially now [heading into the playoffs], we need to come out hotter. We need to come out with the intensity at the start.”

Coal City (6-3 overall, 5-2 Illinois Central Eight Conference) awaits Saturday’s playoff pairings to learn its first-round opponent.

“It’s Week 9. We expected Streator to come out [fast], and we already knew they have a good offense,” Coalers coach Francis Loughran said. “I think [Streator’s opening-drive touchdown] kind of woke us up a little bit, and we were able to respond offensively.

“It seems like our passing game’s gotten better this second half of the season. Heading into the playoffs, having that balanced attack I think is going to serve us well.”

Streator (2-7 overall, 1-6 in the ICE) closes 2022 losers of six straight after a 2-1 start.

“Definitely not the way we wanted to finish the season,” Streator coach Kyle Tutt said, “but we had to battle a lot. Guys really had to come together as a team, and even more importantly as a family, and I think we were able to do that. That’s why you still see us out here having fun. It’s about more than wins and losses sometimes. ...

“We had a great game plan, and a lot of things went our way early on tonight ... and then we had a turnover, got behind the chains, had to force some things, and when you play really good teams they capitalize on those mistakes.

“And Coal City’s a really good team.”

The Bulldogs’ opening drive was impressive, with featured back DJ White — who finished with 61 yards in place of Aneefy Ford, who missed his high school finale with an illness — and the Benning-to-Williamson connection leading Streator down the field. Benning’s TD pass to Williamson and two-point shovel pass to White put the hosts ahead 8-0.

Illinois Central Eight football: So @STREATORFB couldn’t have asked for a better start against Coal City. 84-yard drive resulting in a Christian Benning to Matt Williamson TD, 2PAT good.

Streator 8-0, EARLY FIRST

The first half’s next 35 points, however, were scored by the Coalers.

Reilly threw TD passes to Braiden Young (34 yards), Landin Benson (44 yards), Drake Dearth (15 yards) and Silvestre Mayorga (42 yards) followed by an Austin Davy 1-yard TD waltz into the end zone.

Illinois Central Eight football: 2:50 LEFT Coal City 35, Streator 8 on this Austin Davy walk into the end zone … pic.twitter.com/RktEZOEUqD — J.T. Pedelty (@jtpedelty) October 22, 2022

Coal City added the third quarter’s only score on Reilly’s fifth touchdown pass — a 31-yarder to Chris Cholico — finishing the Coalers QB’s day at 12-of-17 passing for 247 yards and five touchdowns.

Streator got in one final score for the season early in the fourth quarter when Benning stayed alive with an incredible back-and-forth scramble before finding Anthony Mohr for an 18-yard scoring strike. Benning — Streator’s career passing yardage leader with his senior season still to play — finished 16 of 33 for 144 yards and two touchdowns. His top targets were Williamson (10 receptions, 142 yards) and Isaiah Dembo (four catches, 31 yards).

Benning was intercepted three times, twice by Jim Feeney including an impressive, falling-backward pick in the second quarter. Creide Skubic added the other INT, while Michael Gonzalez, Chase Dehler and Jack Poyner all recorded tackles for loss.

Streator’s defense simply couldn’t get off the field again despite two Sabby Nieto TFLs. Coal City outgained the Bulldogs in yards from scrimmage 374-309 and did not commit a turnover to the Bulldogs’ four.