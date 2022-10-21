AFC closes season with fourth straight win

Carson Rueff threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score as the AFC Raiders defeated Christian Life 44-16 in an eight-man game Thursday night in Rockford to finish the regular season with four straight wins.

Lane Koning had four touchdown receptions, while Zane Murphy and Auden Polk also caught TD passes. Levi Near also threw a scoring pass for the Raiders (6-3), who will advance to the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs for the first time, and make it to the postseason for the first time since 2005.