NewsTribune Week 9 preview capsules

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White

La Salle-Peru (5-3, 3-2) at Kaneland (5-3, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 55-13 Kaneland (fall 2021)

About the Cavaliers: L-P is looking to win more than five games in a regular season for the first time since 2009 when it was 7-2. The Cavaliers went 5-4 in 2019, 5-0 in the spring of 2021 and 5-4 last fall. … The Cavs lost 28-0 to Sycamore last week. It was L-P’s third consecutive shutout loss to the Spartans. … L-P struggled offensively against Sycamore, gaining just 53 rushing yards and not completing a pass. … Defensively, the Cavs held the Spartans to seven points in the first half and allowed 139 rushing yards and 195 passing yards for the game. … L-P has scored a touchdown or less in three games this season, while holding five opponents to 16 points or less. … L-P has four rushers with 250 or more yards — Maalik Madrigal (341 yards, 2 TDs), Brendan Boudreau (319 yards, 5 TDs), Peyton Ellermeyer (301 yards, 2 TDs) and Mason Lynch (272 yards, 2 TDs).

About the Knights: Kaneland has won back-to-back games and four of its last five games after a 45-6 win over Woodstock North last week. … Kaneland’s three losses are to teams that are a combined 20-4 — Geneva (38-14), Morris (32-24) and Sycamore (28-7) … The Knights are the only team to hold a lead on Sycamore this season. … Kaneland has scored 40 or more points in all five of its wins. … Junior Troyer Carlson is a three-year starter at quarterback. Kaneland is allowing 17 points per game and has held four opponents to 8 points or less. … The Knights made the playoffs in coach Patrick Ryan’s first four seasons that had a postseason and are playoff-eligible again. The Knights won six or more regular season games in his first three full seasons before going 5-4 last fall.

FND pick: Kaneland

Three Rivers Mississippi

St. Bede (6-2, 3-2) at Mendota (3-5, 1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 33-15 St. Bede (fall 2021)

About the Bruins: St. Bede is looking to bounce back after losing its last two games, including a 42-27 loss to Hall last week. … The Bruins have allowed 98 points the last two games combined after giving up 16.4 points per game through the first five weeks. … QB John Brady has competed 79 of 160 passes for 1,159 yards and 13 touchdowns to four interceptions while rushing for 759 yards and 12 TDs. … Ben Wallace (31 receptions, 449 yards, 6 TDs), Connor Brown (12 rec., 224 yards, 3 TDs) and Tom Makransky (18 rec., 161 yards, 2 TDs) have been Brady’s top targets. … The Bruins have a balanced offensive attack, averaging 144.4 rushing yards and 165.6 passing yards per game this season. Last week, St. Bede had 155 passing yards and 152 rushing yards.

About the Trojans: Mendota has lost four of its last five games after a 2-1 start. The Trojans lost their chance at playoff eligibility with a 30-27 loss at Newman last week. … Mendota is allowing 37 points per game. The 30 points allowed last week were the Trojans’ second-best defensive effort of the season. … Last week, QB Justin Randolph completed 15 of 23 passes for 297 yards and three TDs. He leads the area with 1,349 passing yards. … Anthony Childs has rushed for 1,101 yards and 14 touchdowns on 92 carries, while Braiden Freeman has caught 30 passes for 578 yards and three TDs.

FND pick: St. Bede

Bureau Valley (1-7, 0-5) at Hall (4-4, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 34-7 Bureau Valley (fall 2021)

About the Storm: Bureau Valley has lost six games in a row, including a 48-0 loss to Princeton last week. The Storm have been shut out the last two weeks and in three of their last four games. … BV managed just 15 offensive yards last week. … Bureau Valley is allowing 159.4 rushing yards per game and have held six teams under 200 rushing yards. … Robert Novak has 253 yards and two touchdowns on 70 carries this season, while Bryce Helms has completed 22 of 68 passes for 291 yards and a TD while running for 158 yards and two scores.

About the Red Devils: Hall needs to win to become playoff eligible for the first time since 2019, which was coach Randy Tieman’s last season of his first stint as Hall coach. The Red Devils only one two games during his two-season absence. … The Red Devils have won three of their last four games after a 1-3 start. … Hall has beaten two teams (St. Bede and Monmouth-Roseville) that are playoff eligible. … QB Mac Resetich has rushed for area bests of 1,867 yards and 25 touchdowns, including 324 yards and six TDs last week. … Defensive lineman Joel Koch came up big against St. Bede last week with four tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble that led to a touchdown just before halftime.

FND pick: Hall

Three Rivers crossover

Princeton (8-0) at Monmouth-Roseville (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 55-14 Princeton

About the Tigers: Princeton beat county rival Bureau Valley 48-0 last week to wrap up its fifth consecutive conference championship. … The Tigers have held their last four opponents to seven points or less. … Princeton is averaging 52.8 points per game while allowing 12.1 points per game. … Last week, Teegan Davis threw for four touchdowns, ran for a TD and returned an interception for a touchdown. On the season, he has thrown for 1,151 yards and 16 TDs, run for 632 yards and 12 TDs, returned two interceptions for scores and returned a punt for a TD. … Sophomore Noah LaPorte has emerged as Davis’ top target, catching 28 passes for 597 yards and eight TDs. … Augie Christiansen has been Princeton’s top rusher with 662 yards and 11 TDs on 53 carries.

About the Titans: M-R has won four of its last five games — including a forfeit win over Riverdale — after a 1-2 start. … The Titans are 1-1 in TRC crossovers with a win over Kewanee (22-16) and a loss to Hall (34-24). … C.J. Johnson has rushed for 767 yards and eight TDs while catching 16 passes for 209 yards and a score. He also leads the defense, making 87 tackles with five tackles for a loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. … QB Silas Braun has completed 40 of 75 passes for 468 yards and four TDs while rushing for 425 yards and three scores. … Jerome Jackson has been a big-play threat, running for 508 yards and seven TDs on 36 carries and catching 12 passes for 144 yards and three TDs.

FND pick: Princeton

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

West Central (8-0) at Amboy co-op (7-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 60-14 Amboy (fall 2021)

About the Heat: West Central has scored 50 or more points in every game while scoring 60 or more points six times, including last week in a 60-8 win over Galva. … The Heat have defeated three teams that currently have winning records. …

About the Clippers: After suffering its lone loss in Week 4, Amboy has beaten its last four opponents by a combined score of 174-34, including a 42-14 win over Aquin last week. … The Clippers have scored more than 40 points five times and have eclipsed 60 points in two games. … Amboy has held six teams to two touchdowns or less.

FND pick: West Central

Heart of Illinois Large

Tremont (1-7, 0-4) at Fieldcrest (1-7, 0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 50-14 Tremont (fall 2021)

About the Turks: Tremont has lost seven games in a row after beating Niantic 14-8 in Week 1, including a 34-8 loss to El Paso-Gridley last week. … The Turks are averaging 10.5 points per game while allowing 31.3 points per contest. … Tremont lost 28-26 in overtime to Nokomis, which is 4-4, in Week 7. It was the only time this season the Turks have scored more than 16 points. … Last week, Tremont allowed EPG to score three touchdowns in its first five plays.

About the Knights: Fieldcrest has lost 16 consecutive games on the field, including a 64-14 loss to Deer Creek-Mackinaw. … The 64 points allowed last week were the highest for the Knights this season. Fieldcrest is giving up 43.1 points per game. … The Knights have not scored more than 14 points in a game this season. … Brady Ruestman and Kash Klendworth each threw a touchdown pass last week.

FND pick: Fieldcrest