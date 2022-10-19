Nathan Hoard dominating on the line for DeKalb

DeKALB ― Nathan Hoard was already having a strong game but in the span of four plays he really made his presence felt.

When the Barbs upset Neuqua Valley last week to likely secure their first playoff spot since 2019, Hoard made three key plays on one set of downs — snuffing out a run for a loss, batting down a pass at the line and finishing the drive with his third sack of the year to help preserve the shutout win and get the Barbs to win No. 5.

“It was such a great feeling,” Hoard said of the 14-0 win against the Wildcats, who were undefeated in DuPage Valley Conference play and ranked in the state. “Everyone was doubting us. The only people who knew we could win was us. It was awesome to go out there, hold them scoreless and come out with a win and not have to worry about losing to Waubonsie [in Week 9], just get it over with.”

Hoard said he figured a toss was coming on first down, shot the gap and made the Wildcats pay by setting up a second and long.

After he batted down a pass at the line, the Wildcats were still behind the chains on fourth down but went for it. Hoard made sure DeKalb got the ball back.

“The sack, it was a great way to shut down their drive,” Hoard said. “It felt so amazing to feel like I stopped them. It was such a great feeling.”

The sequence helped preserve the Barbs’ third shutout of the year. The defensive tackle has been a big part of that defense, controlling the line with 42 tackles, five for a loss.

The senior said he has a lot of offers from NCAA Division III schools, including Wisconsin-Platteville and Augustana, and has had some talks with DII schools but no offers yet.

Hoard plays most of the Barbs’ offensive snaps at tackle but also has played some guard. Second-year coach Derek Schneeman said he’s been impressed with Hoard’s season.

“He’s just a special athlete for his size,” Schneeman said. “I’d put him right up there with some of the best linemen in the DVC, especially what he does for us — full-time on offense and he plays a ton on defense. For him to produce the way he has this season, with all the snaps he’s taken, is just amazing. He’s a game changer.”

The Barbs (5-3, 3-2) wrap up the regular season on Thursday against Waubonsie Valley (0-8, 0-5), a team they already beat 49-13 in Week 6. A sixth win guarantees a playoff berth, although five wins is almost certainly enough for a postseason spot.

The 13 points are the most the Warriors have scored in a game this year, and they have been shut out in the two games since — a 28-0 loss to Neuqua Valley and a 41-0 loss last week to Naperville North.

“The biggest thing is making sure our guys keep a level head,” Schneeman said. “They need to understand we’re not done yet and we have more work to do. Waubonsie, like I’ve said, is not as bad as their record shows. They’re much better than an 0-8 team. We’ll have to come out ready to play.”

After a stretch of two playoff berths in a 30-year span, the Barbs made the playoffs seven straight years starting in 2013. But last year’s club went 2-7 and snapped the streak.

“We’re feeling pretty confident and we all think we can go far in the playoffs,” Hoard said. “We’re feeling pretty good about our team.”