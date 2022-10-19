FridayNightDrive.com Team of the Week MVP: McHenry’s Evan Griffiths

McHenry senior middle linebacker Evan Griffiths had 13 tackles in Friday’s 27-21 victory over Crystal Lake Central in their Fox Valley Conference game.

But it was on offense, at fullback, where Griffiths made a crucial play late in the game. He picked up a fumble on third-and-1 and gained a first down that allowed the Warriors to run out the clock.

For his heads-up play, and his overall play, Griffiths was voted the FridayNightDrive.com Team of the Week MVP, sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

In the four years that FND has given the weekly award, Griffiths is the first McHenry player to win.

Griffiths tackled a few questions from Shaw Media sports writer Joe Stevenson about his big game and sports.

What do you remember most about the game Friday?

Griffiths: Picking up that fumble during the fourth and that one play to move the sticks is a moment I’ll never forget. I remember seeing the ball on the ground and knew I had to get this yard for my team. I knew as soon as I got (the ball), nobody was keeping me from getting that 1 yard. All my teammates surrounded me, hugging me saying “You won us the game!”

Who are three celebrities you would like to have dinner with?

Griffiths: Ray Lewis, Michael Jordan and Roquan Smith.

If you could play football at any college, where would you pick?

Griffiths: Northwestern. That was where I saw my first-ever college football game I, and I loved it the atmosphere. It reminded me of why this sport is the greatest sport in the world. Also, the college is pretty close to home and my family.

Who is the most famous person you have taken a picture with?

Griffiths: Motocross rider Ryan Dungy. I got the picture with him at Redbud MX, a track in Buchanan, Michigal. I was riding at the time, but later on chose to pursue football as my main sport.

What do you eat and how long do you eat before a game?

Griffiths: I eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich about an hour-and-a-half before the game.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Griffiths: Lacrosse. I feel I’d be good on the defensive side while playing lacrosse because of the physical aspect I bring and could definitely stop the opponent’s from scoring.

What is your favorite class?

Griffiths: Strength class because it’s my favorite hobby and I get to see my favorite teacher (John Beerbower) that period. He is an amazing coach. He has helped me with everything and my strength numbers definitely wouldn’t be where they are now without him.

Who is your favorite former McHenry player?

Griffiths: Paul Zunkel (a 2021 graduate and also a middle linebacker) He was a great role model for me when I was a sophomore, and never failed to make me laugh.

What is your soap opera character name (your middle name and the street you live on)?

Griffiths: Charles Hilltop.

If you could time travel, what sporting event (past or future) would you most like to see?

Griffiths: I would have loved to time travel back to when the Bears won Super Bowl XX after the 1985 season.