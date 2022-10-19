CCL/ESCC notes: Loyola, Mount Carmel prepare for battle of state’s elite

Players and fans have circled Saturday’s regular season finale between Loyola and Mount Carmel since the schedules came out.

The Ramblers (8-0) and Caravan (8-0) have held the top-two spots in almost every publication’s state power rankings for much of the season. With a CCL/ESCC Blue title and bragging rights on the line, there’s not much motivation needed.

“You came to Mount Camel to play in games like this,” Mount Carmel coach Jordan Lynch said. “It should be a great matchup for both teams. They’re one of the best teams in the state, in the Midwest. The coaching is unbelievable, their playmakers, their talent, their discipline, they’re very well-coached.”

Saturday’s game will add another chapter to a rivalry between two of the best programs in the Midwest. Mount Carmel has qualified for the playoffs each season since 1986 with the exception of 2016 and 2020, when no playoff was held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mount Carmel has won 12 state titles during that span and played five more title games.

Loyola has made the playoffs each season since 2003, winning two state titles and appearing in four more title games.

Statistics through eight games Loyola Academy Mount Carmel Average points scored 44 41.8 Average points allowed 14.4 6 Average margin of victory 29.6 35.8 Common opponent margin of victory 22.3 24.7 Opponents’ combined record 33-32 40-24 Shutouts 0 4

Both teams will try to stop electric offenses Saturday. Loyola has averaged 44 points per game while Mount Carmel has averaged 41.8 and the Ramblers and Caravan each feature numerous playmakers with strong offensive lines.

“They’re going to make plays,” Loyola coach John Holecek said. “They have too many athletes, so they’re going to make plays. It’s just limiting what they’re going to get. It would be important to get turnovers if you can.”

Each defense has also created issues for opponents. Loyola has given up an average of 14.4 points per game while Mount Carmel has averaged 6 points with four shutouts. The Ramblers’ defense features Michigan commit Brooks Bahr on the defensive line while Ohio commit Danny Novickas and Kansas State commit Asher Tomaszewski have headlined a Caravan defense that swarms the ball and limits big plays.

Despite what’s on the line, neither coach is looking at Saturday’s game as the start of the playoffs.

“It’s a CCL/ESCC Blue opponent, that’s how we look at it,” Lynch said. “They’re a great team, we’ll be tested that’s for sure, but this will only get us ready for the playoffs. One of our goals is to win the CCL/ESCC Blue, but by any means you’re not eliminated or anything like that. We need to come out of this healthy.”

Holecek has always favored health over playing time, especially in 2013 when he took out his starters for the second half of Loyola’s Week 9 game against St. Rita where both teams were undefeated.

There’s more on the line beyond Saturday.

“It’s a Catch 22,” Holecek said. “You want to treat it like a playoff game because it’s a great experience and you’re obviously going to get better from a game like this, but you don’t want to get hurt either. You want to have a good perspective on it because you don’t want to empty the chamber and then have nothing left when it counts.”

St. Ignatius, Fenwick battle for White crown

St. Ignatius will try to do something Friday that it hasn’t done since coach Matt Miller took over in 2017: win a CCL/ESCC White title outright.

The Wolfpack won a share of the division in 2017 and had a chance to win it outright last season, but Fenwick handed its division rival its first loss of the season to capture the division. Now Fenwick stands in the way again Friday with both teams playing to win an outright title.

“This one means a lot for us to win the league,” Miller said. “It’s certainly a big game with playoff implications and having momentum into the playoffs is certainly huge, but winning a CCL/ESCC White title is definitely something that was a goal of ours.”

St. Ignatius (6-2) has won three straight since losing 41-17 to Mount Carmel in Week 5. The Wolfpack beat De La Salle, St. Viator and DePaul Prep by an average of 28 points.

Miller thought the loss to the Caravan was a good lesson for the team as it attempts to win the White and prepares for the playoffs.

“It was a really good glimpse at a top program, just the whole thing, playing in front of the home crowd, a really cool high school environment and playing a really good team,” Miller said. “It’s a thing that you’re kind of glad that it happened.”

Fenwick (5-3) is gaining momentum and has won three straight, taking down Marmion and St. Patrick before picking up a forfeit win in Week 8.

The Friars lost most of its starters from last season’s Class 5A state champion team and coach Matt Battaglia has watched his team grow during the Friars’ winning streak and wants to see that growth continue with a win Friday.

“You’re only as good as your last game,” Battaglia said. “It’s a great building block to continue the momentum we’ve had. Obviously, every football coach wants to win that last game.”

Miller doesn’t only want to win the White on Friday but is looking to build momentum into the playoffs. He thinks the Wolfpack have learned enough from their losses to St. Patrick and Mount Carmel, now it’s time to take the next step.

“The most important part is continuing our momentum,” Miller said. “We’ve learned enough from losses, it’s good to take some, but we’ve learned enough from losses and I think moving with some momentum and having confidence in what we’re doing on both sides of the ball and playing a good competent team like Fenwick will be key because that’s what we’ll be facing moving forward.”

Fighting for playoff lives

Six CCL/ESCC teams will try to win their fifth game of the season to earn at-large playoff berths this weekend.

Benet, Nazareth, Providence, St. Patrick, St. Viator and Marian Catholic are all 4-4, but only four at most can win their fifth games since some of the teams will play against each other. Nazareth will travel to Benet and St. Viator will host St. Patrick while Marian Catholic will take on Carmel and Providence will play St. Laurence on Friday.

According to Friday Night Drive’s Steve Soucie, there’s a chance that four-win teams could qualify for the playoffs if their playoff points are high enough. Marmion (3-5) will end the regular season against De La Salle, Montini will play Joliet Catholic and DePaul Prep takes on Marian Central. St. Laurence will also try to win its fourth game.

Title week

All five four-team CCL/ESCC divisions will be up for grabs this weekend.

Three teams have already won a share of their division titles. St. Rita has already won a share of the CCL/ESCC Green but can win it outright with a win over Niles Notre Dame on Friday. Joliet Catholic can win the CCL/ESCC Orange outright with a win over Montini and St. Patrick can win the CCL/ESCC Purple outright if the Shamrocks take down St. Viator.

Loyola and Mount Carmel will play for the outright CCL/ESCC Blue title while St. Ignatius and Fenwick will battle for the CCL/ESCC White outright crown.