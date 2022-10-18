BCR Week 9 Notebook: Mac Resetich rushes to Hall school records

With six touchdowns and 324 yards rushing in last week’s 42-27 upset win over St. Bede, Hall senior quarterback Mac Resetich has tied one school record and broke another.

Resetich has now rushed for 1,867 yards in eight games, breaking Jason Bland’s school record of 1,812 yards in 13 games for Hall’s 1991 semifinalists.

He has also matched the 28 touchdowns scored by Bland, the former Hall star and coach, in 1991.

In Week 5, Resetich set single-game school records for 429 yards and scored seven touchdowns rushing in the Red Devils’ 65-44 win over Mendota in Spring Valley.

“We go in every week and everybody knows who’s getting the ball and he’s still producing,” Hall coach Randy Tieman said. “He definitely runs hard. He’s a hard kid to tackle. He has big legs and a strong midsection.

“It’s sad because it’s almost expected of him (to have big games). He’s taking a beating every week and he just keeps coming back for more. He’s a tough kid.”

Mac Resetich

Hall great Leon Mavity scored 27 touchdowns in 1959, leading the state with 162 points scored. He rushed for 857 yards on 119 carries (7.2 ypc) in nine games.

Other Hall touchdown leaders of note are Jason Turigliatti, 20 in 1993; Kyle Roach, 20 in 1994; Rick Robeza, 19 in 1994; Jordan Peterson, 19 in 2007; and DJ Glynn, 17 in 1998.

Princeton’s Ronde Worrels set the all-time Bureau County single-season touchdown record with 34 in 2019.

Playoff picture

With a win Friday at Monmouth-Roseville, Princeton (8-0) will gain a No. 1 seed in the Class 3A playoffs. St. Bede (6-2) needs to snap a two-game skid to improve its seeding in Class 1A.

Also in the Three Rivers, Rockridge (7-1) has clinched a playoff berth while Newman (5-3) and Monmouth-Roseville (5-3) are playoff eligible. Knocking on the door are Hall, Morrison, E-P and Orion, all at 4-4 and in must-win situations Friday night.

The Red Devils, who will host Bureau Valley (1-7) on Friday, would be placed in Class 4A with its new co-op enrollment of 702 with Putnam County.

Around the area, Annawan-Wethersfield (7-1, Ottawa Marquette (7-1) and Sterling (6-2) are playoff locks, L-P (5-3), Geneseo (5-3) and Dixon (5-3) are all eligible and Ottawa (4-4) and Stark County (4-4) must win.

Princeton F/S gains immeasurable experience

Princeton has not only enjoyed much success this year, but has been laying the foundation for years to come.

With the Tigers putting the running clock in play for the second half in six out of their first eight games, coach Ryan Pearson has cleared the bench with the first string playing full games only in Week 1 (Rockridge) and Week 6 (Newman).

That has allowed the F/S players to gain the equivalent of playing three varsity games with six full halves on the field, most of the time against the opposing team’s first string. That’s in addition to their time playing F/S and freshmen games.

“That’s (experience) immeasurable,” Pearson said. “That only helps us down the line and helps their development. And I thought they did a great job tonight coming in. BV had their starters in. That’s great experience for those kids.”

Pearson noted this year’s seniors had similar experiences as freshmen.

“When they were freshmen and we made it to the semifinals, not only did they get to play in a lot of football games, but we got four extra weeks in the postseason. That’s an extra four weeks of practice those kids got,” he said. “By the time this year’s seniors go into the playoffs, I had it about 5 1/2 seasons in their four year’s time.”

Tiger tandem

Princeton QB Teegan Davis has found a favorite receiver this year in 6-4 sophomore Noah LaPorte. They have connected 28 times for 628 yards and eight TDs in 20 quarters of play, including four TDs at Mendota and three at BV.

“He’s a great wide receiver. Only a sophomore. He’s got a lot more growing to do. Got two more years. He’s really good,” Davis said.

QUICK COUNTS

• Amboy-LaMoille will host a West Central (8-0) team in 8-man football Friday coached by former Bureau Valley coach Jason Kirby. Kirby, who led the Storm to a 3A runner-up finish in 2004, coached against Amboy at BV when the Clippers were in the Big Rivers.

• With Friday’s 48-0 win in the books, Princeton has now outscored BV 190-36 in four meetings dating back to 1997, good for an average winning margin of 47.5-9. PHS also pitched a shutout in in 1998 (40-0).

• LeRoy made a pitstop in Princeton for a bathroom break and a little walkover on the way to Saturday’s game at Morrison. PHS coach Ryan Pearson said he has known LeRoy coach BJ Zeleznick for years. LeRoy lost the game 56-7.