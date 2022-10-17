Three Rivers Conference Update after 8 weeks

Here’s a look back and a look ahead around the Three Rivers Conference

Three Rivers East (Mississippi) Con All PF PA Princeton 6-0 8-0 423 97 St. Bede 3-2 6-2 203 180 Newman 3-2 5-3 128 167 Hall 3-2 4-4 250 266 Kewanee 2-3 3-5 163 235 Mendota 1-5 3-5 270 313 Bureau Valley 0-5 1-7 82 269

This week’s games

Bureau Valley at Hall

Newman at Kewanee

* Princeton at Monmouth-Roseville

St. Bede at Mendota

Last week’s scores

Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 0

* Rockridge 42, Kewanee 14

Newman 30, Mendota 27

Hall at St. Bede

Three Rivers West (Rock) Con All PF PA Rockridge 5-0 7-1 248 139 Monmouth-Roseville 4-2 5-3 189 134 Orion 3-2 4-4 180 189 Morrison 2-2 4-4 231 174 Erie-Prophetstown 2-3 4-4 195 215 Sherrard 1-4 1-6 165 293 Riverdale 0-5 0-8 0 8

This week’s games

E-P at Morrison

Marquette at Sherrard

Orion at Rockridge

Last week’s scores

Morrison 56, LeRoy 7

Monmouth-Roseville 28, E-P 6

Orion 53, Sherrard 7

* crossover game