Three Rivers Conference Update after 8 weeks

Here’s a look back and a look ahead around the Three Rivers Conference
|Three Rivers East (Mississippi)
|Con
|All
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|6-0
|8-0
|423
|97
|St. Bede
|3-2
|6-2
|203
|180
|Newman
|3-2
|5-3
|128
|167
|Hall
|3-2
|4-4
|250
|266
|Kewanee
|2-3
|3-5
|163
|235
|Mendota
|1-5
|3-5
|270
|313
|Bureau Valley
|0-5
|1-7
|82
|269
This week’s games
Newman at Kewanee
* Princeton at Monmouth-Roseville
Last week’s scores
Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 0
* Rockridge 42, Kewanee 14
Newman 30, Mendota 27
|Three Rivers West (Rock)
|Con
|All
|PF
|PA
|Rockridge
|5-0
|7-1
|248
|139
|Monmouth-Roseville
|4-2
|5-3
|189
|134
|Orion
|3-2
|4-4
|180
|189
|Morrison
|2-2
|4-4
|231
|174
|Erie-Prophetstown
|2-3
|4-4
|195
|215
|Sherrard
|1-4
|1-6
|165
|293
|Riverdale
|0-5
|0-8
|0
|8
This week’s games
E-P at Morrison
Marquette at Sherrard
Orion at Rockridge
* Princeton at Monmouth-Roseville
Last week’s scores
Morrison 56, LeRoy 7
Monmouth-Roseville 28, E-P 6
Orion 53, Sherrard 7
* Rockridge 42, Kewanee 14
* crossover game