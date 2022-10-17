October 17, 2022
Shaw Local
Three Rivers Conference Update after 8 weeks

By Kevin Hieronymus
Here’s a look back and a look ahead around the Three Rivers Conference

Three Rivers East (Mississippi)ConAllPFPA
Princeton6-08-042397
St. Bede3-26-2203180
Newman3-25-3128167
Hall3-24-4250266
Kewanee2-33-5163235
Mendota1-53-5270313
Bureau Valley0-51-782269

This week’s games

Bureau Valley at Hall

Newman at Kewanee

* Princeton at Monmouth-Roseville

St. Bede at Mendota

Last week’s scores

Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 0

* Rockridge 42, Kewanee 14

Newman 30, Mendota 27

Hall at St. Bede

Three Rivers West (Rock)ConAllPFPA
Rockridge5-07-1248139
Monmouth-Roseville4-25-3189134
Orion3-24-4180189
Morrison2-24-4231174
Erie-Prophetstown2-34-4195215
Sherrard1-41-6165293
Riverdale0-50-808

This week’s games

E-P at Morrison

Marquette at Sherrard

Orion at Rockridge

* Princeton at Monmouth-Roseville

Last week’s scores

Morrison 56, LeRoy 7

Monmouth-Roseville 28, E-P 6

Orion 53, Sherrard 7

* Rockridge 42, Kewanee 14

* crossover game