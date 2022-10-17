Northwest Herald area notes: Prairie Ridge, Crystal Lake South both can benefit from Friday’s game

Both Prairie Ridge and Crystal Lake South took something positive from Friday’s Fox Valley Conference game.

Prairie Ridge grabbed a 48-41 comeback win and was pushed all the way, a definite benefit with the playoffs starting next week. The Wolves also learned a lesson against a South team that was inspired and outplayed them in the first half.

The Gators were not happy with the defeat, but walked away knowing, when they are on their game, they can play with the best in Class 6A.

South led 27-14 after its best half of the season. But the Wolves and quarterback Tyler Vasey rallied in the second half for a victory that kept Prairie Ridge tied for first in the FVC with Huntley and Jacobs at 7-1.

Prairie Ridge’s high powered offense gained only 140 yards in the first half, while Vasey was held to 33. On the other side, South had 318 yards and moved the ball at will against the Wolves.

“It was a case of high school football players feeling a little confident in themselves, meaning us, and not doing our normal thing,” Wolves coach Chris Scrhemp said. “We weren’t coming off the ball. They were beating us off the ball. They were beating us up physically. They took it to us. They came ready to go.”

Schremp said the coaches got a little fired up with their halftime talks and he liked the way the players responded.

“We did what we were coached [to do]. It’s really that simple,” Schremp said. “The halftime adjustment was, ‘Guys, do what we coached you on all week long.’ And we did better.”

Vasey ran for 301 yards and five touchdowns in the second half to finish with 334 yards.

“We faced some adversity in the first half. It was not a Prairie Ridge half,” Vasey said. “It does spark us for the playoffs. We have to learn a lot in film. We have to watch it. Our first half wasn’t that great, we have to learn a lot.”

South offensive-defensive lineman Nate Compere feels the Gators should be confident, in spite of the outcome.

“Watch out,” Compere said. “We’re dangerous. I know the scoreboard’s in their favor, but we’re dangerous, man. We can play with anyone. We believe that every day we go to work. We’re ready.”

Prairie Ridge’s Dominic Creatore makes a long run on a kickoff in against Crystal Lake South in Week 8.

Welcome back: Schremp is thrilled to have two of his best players back on the field, defensive back Dom Creatore and offensive-defensive lineman John Fallow. Creatore suffered a cracked bone in his left wrist against Jacobs in Week 4. Fallow sustained a leg injury around that same time.

“Tyler Vasey is our best football player, John and Dom are close second and third,” Schremp said. “They’re two top guys in our conference. I was really happy with the guys who filled in for them while they were gone. Having them back makes a world of difference.”

Creatore plays with a cast and padding on his left hand. He had his hands on two passes in the first half, but could not hang on to the ball.

“I have to club it up,” Creatore said. “I don’t know, it’s a little harder to catch with it for sure.”

Creatore, who returned in Week 7, did carry the ball on a long kickoff return that, along with a horse-collar tackle penalty tacked on, gave the Wolves the ball at South’s 13 in the second quarter, setting up a touchdown.

Penza returns from injury: Crystal Lake Central’s Jason Penza returned to the field for the first time since suffering a broken ulna – one of the two bones in the forearm – in a Week 1 loss to Huntley.

Penza was cleared to play by doctors and announced his return with a 38-yard catch on the first play of the game against McHenry. The 6-foot-2 junior finished with a team-high five catches and 83 yards.

Penza was the team’s starting quarterback to open the season, but the Tigers had to move their top receiver George Dimopoulos to quarterback once Penza was unable to play. Central is 2-6 heading into its Week 9 matchup at crosstown rival Prairie Ridge.

“It’s just great to have him back,” Tigers coach Dirk Stanger said. “The kid has been through so much this season that you feel for him. Seeing him out there in any capacity, it’s just great to have him dressed. I thought he played well. He’s still kind of working himself back into the swing of things.”

Working through it: Huntley’s offensive tackles Luke Griskey and Eric Bower have had to work through some injury issues this season, but both are back in the lineup heading toward the postseason.

Griskey (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) missed four games with a sprained ankle and Bower (6-6, 265) has been dealing with a shoulder problem all season. Griskey is committed to the Air Force Academy, Bower will play at NCAA Division I Butler, which plays in the Pioneer Football League, an FCS conference that does not award athletic scholarships.

Griskey was fallen on by a McHenry player in Week 2 and was able to return a little faster than initially thought.

“We held (Griskey) out and about three weeks went by and it felt better and (two weeks ago) we sprinkled him into practice and he proved he could do everything we needed him to do,” Red Raiders coach Mike Naymola said. “We got him out in the second half.

“He made a tremendous amount of progress in the three weeks since he shut it down. We weren’t anticipating him coming back until (Week 8 or 9). Having him back out there was a big deal for us.”

Bower fell in the summer after delivering a pancake block and was diagnosed with a torn labrum. He fell directly on the shoulder and felt it pop.

“During practice I take it a little bit light,” Bower said. “Come game time I’m full go. I have had it sublux, pops out and back in, a few times during games. But luckily every time it happens, we score a touchdown so I only have to stand there on PAT, I don’t need my arm for that.

“I’m able to play through and the coaches and trainers take care of it. My coaches are really understanding.”

Johnsburg’s Jake Metze gets a lift from teammate Jacob Welch after a Metze touchdown against Marengo earlier this season.

Skyhawks ready for return: Johnsburg (4-4) started the season 1-3 with minimal room for error. Since then, the Skyhawks are 3-1, with only a Week 7 loss to unbeaten Richmond-Burton.

After Friday’s 30-6 win against Woodstock, Johnsburg needs only to defeat winless Harvard on Friday to earn a trip back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

“After tonight, I’m feeling really good about where we are at,” wide receiver-defensive back Ian Boal said. “We have a lot of confidence going into next week, especially after the way our defense played. We will be ready for the Harvard game.”

Shaw Local’s Steve Soucie, who updates playoff projections each week, had Johnsburg in the Class 3A field last week.

“I am really excited going into the Harvard game,” offensive-defensive lineman Jacob Welch said. “We’ve been working really hard since the summer, I had linemen at my house over the summer to watch film and to see it all come together at this point of the year is rewarding.”

Family ties: Former Crystal Lake South coach Chuck Ahsmann was recognized as honorary captain for Friday’s game against Prairie Ridge. Ahsmann went out for the coin flip before the game with South’s captains.

On Prairie Ridge’s sideline was Joey Ahsmann, Chuck’s son, who is an assistant coach with the Wolves.

• Alex Kantecki and Thom Gippert contributed to this report.