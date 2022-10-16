SVM football roundup: Fulton beats EPC for sixth win, Morrison blows out LeRoy

Fulton built a 21-0 halftime lead and outrushed Eastland-Pearl City 202-37 on its way to a 35-14 NUIC victory Saturday afternoon at Fulton.

Ryan Eads rushed for three touchdowns and caught another to lead the Steamers’ offense. His rushing scores came on runs of 2, 1, and 4 yards. He also hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Dykstra.

Joel Ford scored the other Fulton touchdown on a 21-yard run.

Carsen Heeren scored both Wildcatz touchdowns on carries of 5 and 1 yards.

EPC's Max McCullough catches a pass for a big gain as Fulton's Ryan Eads tries to break up the play during Saturday, Oct. 15 action in Fulton. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Morrison 56, LeRoy 7: Led by three touchdowns from Chase Newman and Danny Mouw, the Morrison Mustangs rolled to a nonconference win over the LeRoy Panthers.

Newman returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown, and caught two more from Mouw on passes of 29 and 30 yards. As a receiver, he caught four balls for 93 yards. As a runner, he took nine carries for 103 yards.

Mouw went 6 for 8 passing with 168 yards and three touchdowns, including the two to Newman. His third touchdown was a 69-yarder to Daeshaun McQueen.

McQueen finished with two receptions for 75 yards.

Brady Anderson and Carson Strating rushed for two touchdowns apiece. Anderson racked up 89 yards on eight carries, with a long run of 51 yards. Strating tallied 31 yards on 10 rushes.

Anderson also had an interception.

Ashton-Franklin Center 58, Peoria Heights 18: The Ashton-Franklin Center Raiders beat Peoria Heights in a nonconference game for their fourth win of the season.

The Raiders rolled in a game originally scheduled for Friday night in Peoria Heights, but due to a bank of lights going out and sparking, it was postponed to Saturday and moved to Mel Barron Field.