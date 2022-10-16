Northwest Herald area roundup: Marengo keeps playoff hopes alive with road win over Peoria Manual

Marengo made a long and fruitful road trip on Saturday, traveling to Peoria Manual and coming away with a 48-14 nonconference victory.

The Indians (4-4) kept their Class 4A playoff hopes alive with the win over the Rams.

Quarterback Josh Holst completed 13 of 16 passes for 224 yards and six touchdowns in the win. Holst also rushed for one score.

With a win at home Friday against Plano (3-5), Marengo can reach the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Mount Carmel 62, Marian Central 38: At Mount Carmel, the Hurricanes (2-6) fell to the Golden Aces, who are No. 7 in The Associated Press Class 3A poll, in their road game.

Marian quarterback Cale McThenia was 29 of 47 passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

Wide receiver Christian Bentancur caught seven passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyson Jakubowicz grabbed 10 passes for 94 yards and a score. Rylan Dolter had six catchs for 55 yards.

McThenia carried 24 times for 98 yards.

West Prairie co-op 39, Alden-Hebron 18: At Sciota, the Giants suffered a tough loss when quarterback Ben Vole went out with an ankle injury in the first half and lost to the Sparclones in an Illinois 8-Man Football Association game.

Jake Nielsen had two touchdown catches for 87 yards from Wyatt Armbrust, who moved from running back to quarterback when Vole was injured. Armbrust and Nik Rapa each had a rushing touchdown.

The Giants fell to 3-5.