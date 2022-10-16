October 16, 2022
Shaw Local
Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week voting is open for Week 8

By Shaw Local News Network

The Wheaton Warrenville South student section show their patriotic spirit before a home game against Geneva (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Click here to vote for the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week!

Each week, we’ll select 22 players - 11 on offense, 11 on defense - voted on by you, who had the best week. This week: we will have 3 QBs, 3 RBs, 3 WRs, 2 OLs, 4 DLs, 4 LBs and 3 DBs on our Team of the Week.

And the player who gets the most votes, our Team of the Week MVP, gets the Friday Night Drive championship belt.

Thank you to our title sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.Thank you also to our supporting sponsor: St. Margaret’s Health.

Voting ends at 8 p.m., Monday, October 17