Week 8 Illinois high school football scores

Scores from high school football games across Illinois for Week 8.
ALAH 50, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 7
Aledo (Mercer County) 28, Stark County 0
Algonquin (Jacobs) 28, Hampshire 17
Amboy-LaMoille 42, Freeport (Aquin) 14
Arcola 45, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 6
Athens 49, Riverton 0
Auburn 48, Stanford Olympia 26
Aurora (East) 52, West Chicago 24
Aurora (West Aurora) 40, Plainfield North 7
Aurora Christian 33, St. Edward 6
Barrington 14, Conant 6, OT
Batavia 41, St. Charles East 14
Beardstown 36, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 11
Bismarck-Henning 52, Westville 7
Bolingbrook 44, Lincoln Way Central 7
Bradley-Bourbonnais 34, Stagg 0
Bremen 29, Oak Forest 7
Brother Rice 42, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7
Buffalo Grove 48, Rolling Meadows 14
Burlington Central 43, Cary-Grove 36
Byron 49, Dixon 14
Carlinville 33, Greenville 0
Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield 14
Chester 12, Red Bud 7
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 46, Dunbar 0
Clinton 14, Macon Meridian 6
Colfax Ridgeview 41, Heyworth 6
Collinsville 15, Champaign Centennial 14, OT
Columbia 28, Breese Central 27
Danville 58, Richwoods 7
DeKalb 14, Naperville Neuqua Valley 0
Decatur St. Teresa 41, Shelbyville 14
Deerfield 43, Maine East 6
Downers South 37, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 14
East St. Louis 26, Edwardsville 7
Effingham 17, Breese Mater Dei 0
Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Monticello 13
Fairfield 48, Edwards County 0
Fithian Oakwood 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13
Gilman Iroquois West 49, Dwight 8
Glenbrook South 41, Glenbrook North 6
Greenfield-Northwestern 54, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6
Harrisburg 42, Herrin 14
Hersey 42, Elk Grove 0
Highland 56, Mascoutah 0
Hillsboro 28, Piasa Southwestern 14
Hinsdale Central 46, Proviso West 6
Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Sandburg 7
Huntley 31, Dundee-Crown 19
IC Catholic 47, Kankakee (McNamara) 0
Illini West (Carthage) 30, West Hancock 0
Johnston City 37, Carmi White County 28
Joliet Catholic 41, Lisle (Benet Academy) 0
Knoxville 41, Abingdon 7
Lake Zurich 42, Mundelein 7
Larkin 18, Elgin 0
Lemont 42, Hillcrest 8
Lena-Winslow 52, Stockton 6
Lincoln-Way East 37, Lockport 10
Lisle 40, Manteno 6
Mahomet-Seymour 47, Mattoon 14
Maroa-Forsyth 51, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 13
McHenry 27, Crystal Lake Central 21
Metamora def. East Peoria, forfeit
Moline 33, Sterling 21
Momence 27, Watseka (coop) 0
Morris 59, Ottawa 7
Mount Vernon 35, Centralia 7
Naperville Central 28, Metea Valley 0
Naperville North 41, Waubonsie Valley 0
Nashville 28, Du Quoin 21
New Trier 34, Niles West 14
Normal West 30, Peoria (H.S.) 6
Oak Lawn Richards 41, Oak Lawn Community 20
Olney (Richland County) 28, Newton 21
Oregon 46, Rock Falls 0
Orion 53, Sherrard 7
Oswego East 35, Oswego 21
Palatine 41, Schaumburg 6
Pana 42, North-Mac 21
Pekin 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 6
Prairie Ridge 48, Crystal Lake South 41
Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 0
Prospect 44, Wheeling 12
Red Hill 36, Lawrenceville 12
Reed-Custer 58, Coal City 14
Rich Township 64, Thornridge 6
Ridgewood 37, Aurora Central Catholic 12
Robinson 40, Paris 21
Rochelle 42, Plano 22
Rochester 42, Jacksonville 14
Rockford Boylan 27, Rockford Guilford 7
Rockridge 42, Kewanee 14
Roxana 35, East Alton-Wood River 27
Rushville-Industry 50, Monmouth United 16
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 66, Springfield Lanphier 6
Seneca 28, Clifton Central 0
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28, Flora 12
South Beloit 58, Orangeville 22
South Elgin 53, Bartlett 7
St. Charles North 14, Glenbard North 7
St. Joseph-Ogden 57, Rantoul 14
Sterling Newman 30, Mendota 27
Sycamore 28, LaSalle-Peru 0
Tolono Unity 26, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12
Trenton Wesclin 20, Carlyle 19
Tri-Valley 6, Eureka 0
Triad 28, Waterloo 13
Tuscola 52, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Unity-Payson 46, Carrollton 0
Vandalia 57, Litchfield 18
Vernon Hills 50, Highland Park 34
Washington 41, Canton 0
Wheaton North 20, Geneva 13
Wheaton Warrenville South 32, Lake Park 17
Wilmington 57, Streator 6
York 50, Willowbrook 0
Yorkville 7, Minooka 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/