October 14, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Illinois High School Football News

Week 8 Illinois high school football scores

By The Associated Press

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local Prairie Ridge’s Jack Finn, right, protects ballcarrier Luke Vanderwiel (not pictured) from a swarm of Gator defenders in varsity football action at Ken Bruhn Field on the campus of Crystal Lake South Friday evening.

Scores from high school football games across Illinois for Week 8.

ALAH 50, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 7

Aledo (Mercer County) 28, Stark County 0

Algonquin (Jacobs) 28, Hampshire 17

Amboy-LaMoille 42, Freeport (Aquin) 14

Arcola 45, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 6

Athens 49, Riverton 0

Auburn 48, Stanford Olympia 26

Aurora (East) 52, West Chicago 24

Aurora (West Aurora) 40, Plainfield North 7

Aurora Christian 33, St. Edward 6

Barrington 14, Conant 6, OT

Batavia 41, St. Charles East 14

Beardstown 36, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 11

Bismarck-Henning 52, Westville 7

Bolingbrook 44, Lincoln Way Central 7

Bradley-Bourbonnais 34, Stagg 0

Bremen 29, Oak Forest 7

Brother Rice 42, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7

Buffalo Grove 48, Rolling Meadows 14

Burlington Central 43, Cary-Grove 36

Byron 49, Dixon 14

Carlinville 33, Greenville 0

Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield 14

Chester 12, Red Bud 7

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 46, Dunbar 0

Clinton 14, Macon Meridian 6

Colfax Ridgeview 41, Heyworth 6

Collinsville 15, Champaign Centennial 14, OT

Columbia 28, Breese Central 27

Danville 58, Richwoods 7

DeKalb 14, Naperville Neuqua Valley 0

Decatur St. Teresa 41, Shelbyville 14

Deerfield 43, Maine East 6

Downers South 37, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 14

East St. Louis 26, Edwardsville 7

Effingham 17, Breese Mater Dei 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Monticello 13

Fairfield 48, Edwards County 0

Fithian Oakwood 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13

Gilman Iroquois West 49, Dwight 8

Glenbrook South 41, Glenbrook North 6

Greenfield-Northwestern 54, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6

Harrisburg 42, Herrin 14

Hersey 42, Elk Grove 0

Highland 56, Mascoutah 0

Hillsboro 28, Piasa Southwestern 14

Hinsdale Central 46, Proviso West 6

Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Sandburg 7

Huntley 31, Dundee-Crown 19

IC Catholic 47, Kankakee (McNamara) 0

Illini West (Carthage) 30, West Hancock 0

Johnston City 37, Carmi White County 28

Joliet Catholic 41, Lisle (Benet Academy) 0

Knoxville 41, Abingdon 7

Lake Zurich 42, Mundelein 7

Larkin 18, Elgin 0

Lemont 42, Hillcrest 8

Lena-Winslow 52, Stockton 6

Lincoln-Way East 37, Lockport 10

Lisle 40, Manteno 6

Mahomet-Seymour 47, Mattoon 14

Maroa-Forsyth 51, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 13

McHenry 27, Crystal Lake Central 21

Metamora def. East Peoria, forfeit

Moline 33, Sterling 21

Momence 27, Watseka (coop) 0

Morris 59, Ottawa 7

Mount Vernon 35, Centralia 7

Naperville Central 28, Metea Valley 0

Naperville North 41, Waubonsie Valley 0

Nashville 28, Du Quoin 21

New Trier 34, Niles West 14

Normal West 30, Peoria (H.S.) 6

Oak Lawn Richards 41, Oak Lawn Community 20

Olney (Richland County) 28, Newton 21

Oregon 46, Rock Falls 0

Orion 53, Sherrard 7

Oswego East 35, Oswego 21

Palatine 41, Schaumburg 6

Pana 42, North-Mac 21

Pekin 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 6

Prairie Ridge 48, Crystal Lake South 41

Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 0

Prospect 44, Wheeling 12

Red Hill 36, Lawrenceville 12

Reed-Custer 58, Coal City 14

Rich Township 64, Thornridge 6

Ridgewood 37, Aurora Central Catholic 12

Robinson 40, Paris 21

Rochelle 42, Plano 22

Rochester 42, Jacksonville 14

Rockford Boylan 27, Rockford Guilford 7

Rockridge 42, Kewanee 14

Roxana 35, East Alton-Wood River 27

Rushville-Industry 50, Monmouth United 16

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 66, Springfield Lanphier 6

Seneca 28, Clifton Central 0

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28, Flora 12

South Beloit 58, Orangeville 22

South Elgin 53, Bartlett 7

St. Charles North 14, Glenbard North 7

St. Joseph-Ogden 57, Rantoul 14

Sterling Newman 30, Mendota 27

Sycamore 28, LaSalle-Peru 0

Tolono Unity 26, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12

Trenton Wesclin 20, Carlyle 19

Tri-Valley 6, Eureka 0

Triad 28, Waterloo 13

Tuscola 52, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Unity-Payson 46, Carrollton 0

Vandalia 57, Litchfield 18

Vernon Hills 50, Highland Park 34

Washington 41, Canton 0

Wheaton North 20, Geneva 13

Wheaton Warrenville South 32, Lake Park 17

Wilmington 57, Streator 6

York 50, Willowbrook 0

Yorkville 7, Minooka 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/