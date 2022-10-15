St. Bede hosts rival Hall in Saturday special

Fans from Hall and St. Bede had to wait a night to see their football team in action this week. But it promises to be worth the wait.

The Bruins (6-1, 3-1) will host the rival Red Devils (3-4, 2-2) for a 5 p.m. kickoff Saturday from the Academy gridiron.

The Bruins are ranked No. 10 in Class 1A, looking to improve their postseason seeding.

The Red Devils are in a must-win situation, needing to win their final two games, including Saturday’s game and next week’s home game with Bureau Valley.

St. Bede won last year’s meeting 15-12, while Hall holds the series edge at 50-22.