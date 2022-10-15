Roundup: Amboy, Milledgeville roll to eight-man victories

The Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio Clippers improved to 7-1 on the season with a 42-14 win over Aquin on Friday night in Freeport.

At the site of last year’s first-round playoff win, the Clippers were in control even more in this one, and likely secured a home game for the first round of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs this season.

Milledgeville 66, River Ridge 14: An emotional Missiles team rolled past River Ridge on the road to secure their fifth win.

Less than a week after a pair of teammates were severely injured in a car accident, Milledgeville made quick work of the Wildcats in their eight-man matchup in Hanover.

Milledgeville Missiles

AFC postponed: The Raiders’ game in Peoria Heights was postponed after a bank of lights at the Patriots’ stadium went out and could be seen sparking. The eight-man game was called off due to safety concerns.

AFC will now host Peoria Heights at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mel Barron Field in Franklin Grove.

Monmouth-Roseville 28, Erie-Prophetstown 6: The Panthers lost a Three Rivers Rock game in Prophetstown to fall to 4-4 on the season, while the Titans became playoff-eligible with their fifth win.

Dakota 66, West Carroll 0: The Thunder were shut out for the fourth time this season in an NUIC game against the Indians in Savanna.