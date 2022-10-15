Reber, Eckerd combine for 204 rushing yards, 4 TDs as Oregon routs Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Oregon got off to a slow start on the first offensive series vs. Rock Falls on Friday night at Hinders Field, committing two penalties to start the drive before fumbling the ball away at the Rockets 3-yard line.

But the Hawks quickly got their act together, and for the rest of the first half, they couldn’t be stopped, winning the Big Northern Conference matchup 46-0 after scoring five first-half touchdowns.

“I think the team kind of came together and said we’ve had enough of that,” Oregon receiver Josh Crandall said, commenting on his team response’s after the rough opening series. “We just went out there, had our minds right. All we looked for is to dominate, and that’s what we did.”

Oregon running back Gabe Eckerd ran for gains of 17, 10, 16, 6 yards on the second offensive drive, capping the series with a 1-yard touchdown run and giving the Hawks a 6-0 lead with 47 seconds left in the first quarter.

“After all the penalties, I think we took a timeout. We kind of got ourselves back together,” Eckerd said. “We shouldn’t have had those penalties to begin with. They were just stupid mistakes. But after we got the penalties out of the way, we really just kind of got it rolling how we should’ve started.”

Oregon’s Noah Reber (9) picks up yards against Rock Falls on Friday night at Hinders Field. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Noah Reber stretched the Oregon lead to 14-0 with 9:36 to play in the first half, spinning off a tackle and dashing up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown run.

Just 46 seconds later, Hunter Bartel jumped a sideline route for an interception, reversed field, and returned the ball 52 yards down the right sideline for the score. Oregon went ahead 22-0 after the pick-six.

Eckerd notched his second touchdown run of the game on a 10-yard plunge up the middle with 2:11 left in the half. That play extended the Hawks’ lead to 30-0.

“I think it was a lot of the line, and their tackling wasn’t great,” Oregon running back Gabe Eckerd said, attributing credit for his rushing success. “It was just big holes and open field. And it was very good execution on all the plays.”

With six seconds to go before halftime, Reber ripped off a 61-yard touchdown run, taking the carry off right tackle before cutting it back inside and running up the middle for the score. Oregon led 38-0 at half.

Rock Falls’ Kohle Bradley (right) cuts through the middle against Oregon on Friday night in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

On the opening kickoff of the second half, Keegan Diehl scooped up his own fumble and returned it down the left sideline for about 85 yards for a touchdown. That play pushed the lead to 46-0 and capped the scoring.

Reber ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while Eckerd finished with 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“It feels good. Every time we get a win, we cherish it. And every time we lose, we look for the next game,” Crandall said. “You just have to keep moving forward after every game. This game is over now, and we’re looking next to North Boone.”

Kohle Bradley paced Rock Falls on the ground with 44 rushing yards, with a long run of 25 yards.