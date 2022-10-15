Polo hosts Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in eight-man battle

POLO – In a 64-0 win over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, Polo had what coach Ted Alston termed one bad play in the first half, and that was a snap that went over the head of Brock Soltow.

Rather than fall on the errant ball, Soltow picked it up amidst three defenders and escaped for a 44-yard touchdown. That’s how the first quarter went for the Marcos, as they scored 56 points in 12 minutes.

After that, a running clock went into effect for the second quarter, and rather than the game being called at halftime, two 7-minute quarters were played.

“Flanagan has the hardest schedule in eight-man, and I think it has taken a toll on them,” Alston said.

The IHSA does a weekly playoff outlook, and part of the formula is wins by a team’s opponents. Though eight-man teams do not compete in the IHSA postseason, Flanagan (2-6) would have ranked No. 1 among all teams in 1A-8A for toughest schedule, with 47 wins by its opponents.

Add in a two-hour bus ride – even on a charter –and the Falcons looked beleaguered against the defending state champs. They did have a 9-yard run to start the game, but ended up with negative rushing yardage the rest of the way.

Avery Grenoble got loose for a 59-yard touchdown to stake Polo to an 8-0 lead. After a Falcon punt, Soltow went 41 yards for another score.

Delo Fernandez and Cayden Webster combined for a 10-yard QB sack, and the Marcos (6-2) got the ball back at midfield on a punt. Two plays later, it was Soltow scoring on the fumbled snap to make it 24-0.

Grenoble then made his presence felt on defense with a sack and interception on back-to-back plays. On the next play, he exploded for a 34-yard touchdown run.

“We weren’t running up the score. You’ve got to let the players go hard,” said Alston, who sat Grenoble and Soltow after the first quarter. “When it comes to substituting, it hurts not being able to use JV guys that played earlier tonight, and we also had a couple players out for injury.”

On Senior Night, it was senior Ryelan Lindaas getting in on the act with a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 40-0 lead at the 4:47 mark of the quarter. Webster then made it 48-0 on a 3-yard touchdown run, one play after Grenoble went 70 yards.

“We’re not the same team we were in Week 1 or 2,” Grenoble said. “Our new guys understand what we need to do.”

On the final play of the first quarter, it was sophomore Noah Dewey with a 34-yard pick-six and the 56-0 lead, as Polo also tacked on all of its two-point conversions. Brady Wolber, as busy as anyone on the field as the Marcos’ kickoff man, closed out the scoring with a 35-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The Marcos had 359 yards rushing in the first half, and held Flanagan to 35 total yards for the game. Polo closes the regular season at Freeport Aquin (2-6), and should get a home playoff game with a win.

“We’re playing well right now. We just need to keep improving,” Alston said.