No first-half yards, no problem as St. Rita tops Providence 26-16

NEW LENOX — St. Rita, held to no yards from scrimmage in the first half Friday night, roared back to score a 26-16 victory over Providence Catholic in a game that had to be seen to be disbelieved.

Forget the rain that pelted down for the better part of three quarters in the Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic division crossover. There was something else in the air over Matt Sneffner Field.

For one thing, there were three safeties scored, two by the Mustangs that helped trigger their comeback.

For another, there were the Kingsbury brothers, a senior and sophomore duo of linebackers who drew Celtics quarterback Lucas Proudfoot’s attention. And sometimes, his ire.

Joseph, the senior, and James, the sophomore, were in the Providence backfield early and often in the second half, a major reason the Celtics were held to 32 yards — 28 on the ground — after the intermission.

“We came out flat,” Proudfoot said of the second half. “We were a little complacent. We didn’t have much energy. They were coached well in the second half. The Kingsburys, they’re legit linebackers. They knew where we were going, were calling out our plays in the second half.”

The outcome means this: Providence (4-4) has to beat St. Laurence (3-5) next week in Burbank to have a shot at a playoff berth.

“We’re going to bounce back,” Proudfoot said. “The coaches will coach us up.”

St. Rita, which scored the game’s last 19 points, improved to 6-2 and locked in another playoff appearance in coach Todd Kuska’s 25th and last season.

The Mustangs took the lead for the second time after a blocked punt gave them the ball on the Providence 18. Five plays later, Jett Hilding scored on a 1-yard keeper, and D.J. Stewart’s two-point run made it 19-16 with 9:21 remaining. A nine-play drive capped by another 1-yard plunge by Hilding with 2:10 to play sealed the outcome. Stewart, held to minus-2 yards in the first half, ran 16 times for 89 yards.

The Mustangs’ total offense until the turnaround was sophomore Keyandre White, whose 87-yard punt-return touchdown, achieved by shedding a tackler after catching the ball, was a thing of beauty.

“I had to set the tone for the team,” White said. “I just saw light in front of me.”

But the 7-0 lead disappeared in less than three minutes, Proudfoot connecting with Jack Tess on a 36-yard touchdown pass with 5:40 left in the first.

Providence broke the tie just over two minutes later, when Byron “B.J.” Olsen blocked Conor Talty’s punt, then followed it into the end zone and fell on it for a touchdown and 14-7 lead. It became 16-7 when Drew Zemaitis’ 25-yard field goal attempt was blocked, but St. Rita’s JaMichael Towns grabbed the ball, stepped out of the end zone and then back in. Score two points for the Celtics.

It was only the beginning of the weirdness. The Mustangs scored safeties on back-to-back Providence possessions, first on a high snap out of the end zone on a punt, then when Tess was hauled down in the end zone for the game’s third safety.

Providence’s Jamari Trippett ran 21 times for 92 yards. Neither he nor Stewart scored a touchdown.