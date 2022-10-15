Moline has all the answers in win over Sterling

With the Western Big 6 title on the line, Moline didn’t panic.

Sterling cut Moline’s lead down to one possession twice in the second half, but the Maroons continued to rely on what they do best – run the ball with Riley Fuller – to answer with scores and never relinquish the lead.

Fuller ended the game with 158 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns in the second half to defeat Sterling 33-21 and claim the Western Big 6 title for the second straight season Friday at Browning Field.

“It’s no secret that when we need someone to make a play or get yards, [Fuller] is our guy,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said.

Moline has now won 13 straight conference games since the start of last season. The Maroons led from start to finish.

“There isn’t a better feeling than this,” Fuller said. “It’s amazing. We are going to enjoy it tonight, but then get ready to take on Geneseo before focusing on the playoffs.”

Moline racked up 401 total yards and didn’t allow Sterling to cross the 100 total yard mark until midway through the third quarter. The Maroons had eight tackles for loss and controlled the line of scrimmage throughout.

“We played hard, but they are darn good,” Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer said. “We knew we needed to win the line of scrimmage tonight, but we didn’t.”

It was the first time all season Sterling didn’t score at least 27 points.

“Our defense didn’t let them do anything,” Fuller said. “They were like wild animals out there.”

Moline quarterback Grant Sibley ended the game with 125 passing yards and 53 rushing yards. He had two total touchdowns, plus two knockdowns on defense.

“[Sibley] is pound-for-pound one of the toughest football players we’ve ever had,” Morrissey said. “He’s a competitor and does everything right. He stepped up as always.”

Moline began the game with a statement drive that took over seven minutes off the clock. The 15-play, 67-yard drive didn’t have a single play that went longer than eight yards, but the Maroons consistently picked up four or five yards per carry on plays designed to take advantage of the outside running lanes.

Sibley punched it in with a quarterback sneak from a yard out to make it 7-0 with 4:48 left in the first quarter.

On a third-and-6 on Sterling’s first drive, senior defensive end Hyson Bey-Buie busted through the line and tackled Golden Warrior quarterback JP Schilling for a loss of two to force a punt. He ended the game with two sacks.

“The defensive staff did a great job preparing these guys, and we played very aggressive,” Morrissey said.

On Moline’s second drive, Sibley threw a perfect touch pass to Charles Stephens toward the right side. Stephens, who had one-on-one coverage, beat his man and caught the ball 25 yards downfield on the run. From there, he went in untouched for the 59-yard touchdown to extend the Moline lead to 14-0 with 1:37 left in the first.

But momentum changed right before half.

Sterling had 96 total yards at halftime, but two 15-yard penalties on Moline put the Golden Warriors inside Maroon territory in the final minutes before half. On a third-and-21, Schilling found a wide-open Isaiah Mendoza for a 37-yard score toward the right sideline. A busted coverage allowed Mendoza to walk into the end zone and make it 14-7 at halftime.

In the second half, both defenses started to wear down. Moline had big chunk plays to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Fuller to make it 21-7 with 6:08 left in the third.

However, Sterling started to get things rolling with Kael Ryan at quarterback. He led a four-minute drive that ended with Ryan sneaking it in from a yard out to make it 21-14.

Yet on the final play of the third quarter, Fuller ran through a bus-sized running lane for a 25-yard touchdown to extend the Moline lead to 27-14 heading into the fourth.

“We knew we couldn’t let them get close if we wanted to walk away with this win,” Fuller said. “I think it was a lot closer than it should have been, though. We made way too many mistakes and let them stay around longer than they should have.”

Moline had 10 penalties for 98 yards, which helped set up another Sterling touchdown on the next drive – this time a 1-yard run by AJ Kested at the goal line.

But yet again Moline responded. The Maroons drained 4:40 from the clock on a 12-play drive that was capped by a 3-yard touchdown run from Fuller to the left side for the 33-21 final. The drive was kept alive by senior running back Aubre Threatt, who stayed on his feet after rolling over a defender. Everyone stopped playing thinking he was down, but Threatt kept running inside the Sterling 20-yard line for 35 yards.

“That was the difference right there. I mean, we went from maybe having to punt to a new set of downs,” Morrissey said. “He’s a little guy, and so maybe gravity doesn’t pull him down as much, plus his balance is outstanding. For him to be able to regain his balance and roll over a guy was pretty awesome.”

Ryan led Sterling with 66 rushing yards on 10 carries. Schilling had 70 passing yards and 28 yards on the ground. Mendoza was Sterling’s leading receiver with three catches for 57 yards.