Kendall County high school football: Week 8 results; recaps for every game

Oswego East 35, Oswego 21: Tre Jones ran for 255 yards and four long touchdown runs, Oshobi Odior ran for 88 yards and the go-ahead TD after missing six games with an ankle injury, and Oswego East erased an early two-score deficit to beat Oswego 35-21 in the 18th crosstown meeting to become playoff eligible.

[ Photos: Oswego vs. Oswego East ]

Yorkville 7, Minooka 0: Blake Kersting caught a touchdown pass early in the second quarter, and Kersting and the Yorkville defense made it stand in a 7-0 shutout of Minooka on Friday.

Rochelle 42, Plano 22: Garrett Gensler ran for 129 yards and five touchdowns, and Trey Taft ran for 143 yards and a TD for the Hubs. For Plano, Waleed Johnson ran for 180 yards and two TDs.