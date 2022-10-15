October 15, 2022
Kendall County high school football: Week 8 results; recaps for every game

By Joshua Welge

Plainfield North at Oswego East Girls Volleyball Oswego East running back Oshobi Odior (23) gets past the grab by Oswego defender Taiden Thomas (89) during a varsity football game at Oswego East High School on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Oswego East 35, Oswego 21: Tre Jones ran for 255 yards and four long touchdown runs, Oshobi Odior ran for 88 yards and the go-ahead TD after missing six games with an ankle injury, and Oswego East erased an early two-score deficit to beat Oswego 35-21 in the 18th crosstown meeting to become playoff eligible.

Yorkville 7, Minooka 0: Blake Kersting caught a touchdown pass early in the second quarter, and Kersting and the Yorkville defense made it stand in a 7-0 shutout of Minooka on Friday.

Rochelle 42, Plano 22: Garrett Gensler ran for 129 yards and five touchdowns, and Trey Taft ran for 143 yards and a TD for the Hubs. For Plano, Waleed Johnson ran for 180 yards and two TDs.