High school football: Week 8 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Nazareth 42, Montini 7: Wisconsin recruit Justin Taylor scored three touchdowns, and Al Reese had a pick-six for one of Nazareth’s four takeaways as the Roadrunners rolled past Montini 42-7 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Wheaton North 20, Geneva 13: Max Howser found Matt Kuczaj for a late 64-yard touchdown pass, and Wheaton North overcame a fourth-quarter pick six to beat Geneva 20-13 to give Falcons’ head coach Joe Wardynski his 100th career win.

Glenbard East 7, Glenbard South 6: Dillon WIlliams connected with Yassin Nabil on a 62-yard touchdown pass with a little over a minute left, giving Glenbard East a thrilling 7-6 win over district rival Glenbard South.

Downers Grove South 37, Morton 14: Deon Davis rushed for 153 yards and a high school career high four touchdowns, as Downers Grove South beat Morton 37-14 for its fifth win in a row and in doing so clinched a share of the program’s first West Suburban Gold title since 2013.

St. Francis 35, Riverside-Brookfield 14: St. Francis scored on its first two possessions Friday, and Joey Ayala and the Spartans’ defense swarmed to stop an inspired Riverside-Brookfield effort as St. Francis secured the Metro Suburban Red title with a 35-14 win.

Joliet Catholic 41, Benet 0: The Hilltoppers limited the Redwings to 10 yards of total offense, while H.J. Grigsby ran for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 41-0 rout.

Downers Grove North 20, Oak Park-River Forest 6

Hinsdale Central 46, Proviso West 6

Hinsdale South 49, Proviso East 8

IC Catholic Prep 47, Bishop McNamara 0

York 50, Willowbrook 0