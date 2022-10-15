High school football: Week 8 results; recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Prairie Ridge 48, Crystal Lake South 41: Prairie Ridge QB Tyler Vasey was held in check in the first half but broke out for 301 yards and five touchdowns in the second half as the Wolves defeated the Gators in their Fox Valley Conference game.

McHenry 27, Crystal Lake Central 21: McHenry offensive lineman Evan Griffiths advanced a fumbled snap for a first down late in the fourth quarter as the Warriors closed out an FVC win against the Tigers.

Burlington Central 10, Cary-Grove 7 (OT): Griffin Kohlhoff’s 18-yard field goal sent the Rockets to an overtime win to set up a win-and-in scenario for Burlington Central in Week 9. The Trojans will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2003.

Johnsburg 30, Woodstock 6: Ian Boal hauled in a long touchdown and had three interceptions, Jake Metze ran for 224 yards and three TDs, and the Skyhawks kept their playoff hopes alive with a victory against the Blue Streaks.

Huntley 31, Dundee-Crown 19: Huntley’s defense came through with a big first-half goal line stand, and the Raiders piled up 368 yards on the ground Friday in an FVC win over the Chargers.

Jacobs 28, Hampshire 17: The Golden Eagles picked up a road win over the Whip-Purs to move to 7-1. Antonio Brown ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns and defensive lineman Will Seibert had four sacks.

Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 0: The Rockets cruised to a Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight Blue victory behind three touchdowns and 127 yards from Steven Siegel. R-B remains undefeated at 8-0.

Kaneland 45, Woodstock North 6: The Thunder were unable to keep pace with the Knights in a KRC/I8 White loss. North fell to 1-7.