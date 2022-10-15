Evan Griffiths’ heads-up play secures McHenry’s win against Crystal Lake Central

CRYSTAL LAKE – After Crystal Lake Central quarterback George Dimopoulos ran for an 8-yard touchdown to cut McHenry’s lead to six points with less than four minutes to go, the Warriors knew their best chance at securing a win was by running out the clock.

On fourth-and-inches at its own 26, McHenry fumbled the snap but offensive lineman Evan Griffiths was in the right place at the right time.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior saw the ball on the ground, scooped it up and advanced it past the first-down marker.

“I saw the ball and I was like, ‘I need to get this inch,’” said Griffiths, who also plays linebacker. “There was a little crease there. It felt great. I looked around, saw it was a first down, and I knew the game was over.”

McHenry ran three more plays, including a 15-yard run by Dylan Drumheller on third-and-6, and the Warriors finished off a 27-21 Fox Valley Conference win over Central at Owen Metcalf Field.

The Warriors (3-5, 3-5 FVC) end the regular season at home against Burlington Central, but they took some time to enjoy its latest triumph. After Friday’s win, the team celebrated by dancing in the end zone.

McHenry coach Joel Beard was proud of his team captain for stepping up in such a big moment.

“He’s one of captains and one of our emotional leaders, and he does a great job with it,” Beard said. “He’s a great kid. ... To be honest, we didn’t feel like it should have come to that point, but him picking it up and moving it forward, that’s a really big play.

“Heads up. Just being ready for the moment. We talk about it, and he was ready.”

It was the Tigers who got off to a fast start Friday as Central (2-6, 2-6) scored on its first drive, capped by a Vince Honer 14-yard touchdown run.

The Tigers got a big boost on offense as junior Jason Penza returned for the first time after injuring his throwing arm in a Week 1 loss to Huntley. Penza immediately was a factor in the game with a 38-yard reception on the first play of the game, leading up to Honer’s touchdown.

But McHenry answered the Tigers’ opening score with a 5-yard touchdown run by Drumheller (87 yards rushing) on its first possession. Quarterback Dom Caruso then added an 11-yard touchdown run with 2:14 left in the first quarter to give McHenry its first lead at 14-7.

In the second quarter, Drumheller scored on a 1-yard pass from Casuso (16 of 29, 211 yards) right before halftime to go up 20-7. The play came right after wide receiver (seven catches, 128 yards) Jacob Zarek made a great grab near the sideline on a fourth-and-23 play from the Warriors’ 24.

Beard felt the Warriors offense was really clicking in the first half.

“I thought we played great in the first half. That was probably the best we’ve played all year,” Beard said. “We executed very well and I thought the kids just did a great job of being ready to play. Central came out fast and we answered with a nice drive.

“Our defense responded and was able to get things going. We put points on the board. That’s how you want to play.”

McHenry also had a big defensive performance, getting an interception from Aiden Derer, a fumble recovery from Max Smits and sacks from Griffiths, Smits and Frank Smiesko.

Vince Honer led the Tigers rushing attack with 170 yards on 20 carries, along with two touchdowns. Dimopoulos was 7-of-23 passing for 102 yards, and Penza hauled in five catches for 83 yards.

Central finishes its season with a tough road matchup against crosstown rival Prairie Ridge, who survived a 48-41 win over Crystal Lake South to move to 7-1.

“They’re not going to fold up the tent or anything like that,” Central coach Dirk Stanger said. “It’s another [District 155] school, so the kids are always going to be up for it, and [Prairie Ridge ]is going to be up for it. They’re a great team, well-coached. We’re looking forward to competing.”