Colin James rushes for 300 yards, Wilmington runs past Streator 57-6

STREATOR — The Wilmington Wildcats did not attempt a single pass Friday during their Illinois Central Eight Conference visit to Streator.

With Colin James and company running the way they were, they didn’t need to.

James ran for an even 300 yards on 21 carries, making up the bulk of the Wildcats’ 458-yard team effort as the Wildcats rolled over the Streator Bulldogs 57-6 at Doug Dieken Stadium.

“Those holes tonight [made by the offensive linemen], they were crazy,” said James, who averaged 14.3 yards per carry. “They were probably the biggest holes I’ve ever run through, if I’m being completely honest. The offensive line did a great job. Blocking down, Kade Hopwood and Pete Rampa did a great job pulling and picking up those backers.

“It was just off to the races a lot of those times.”

Wilmington (7-1 overall, 5-1 ICE) scored on its first seven possessions — James cashing in all four first-half touchdowns from 2, 50, 14 and 8 yards out as the visitors built a 28-6 halftime advantage.

“James came up with some big plays tonight,” Wildcats coach Jeff Reents said. “Offensive line-wise, I thought our kids did a good job taking care of the line of scrimmage. ... We came back good against Lisle last week [from a loss to Reed-Custer], and I thought we played even better tonight.”

Kyle Farrell added 52 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Ryder Meents ran for 43 yards, and Jake Castle came on late for a TD of his own behind a powerful offensive-line performance.

“Their line definitely took over,” Streator coach Kyle Tutt said.

As it has done week after week even in lopsided defeats, the Streator offense presented problems for the Wildcats defense and found some success of its own.

Wilmington's Zach Willis tries to block a pass from Streator quarterback Christian Benning (12) at Doug Dieken Stadium on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local News Network)

School career leading passer Christian Benning added 136 yards to his program-best total on 12-of-24 passing, his top targets including Matt Williamson (six catches, 60 yards) and Aneefy Ford (five receptions, 64 yards). Those numbers included a 40-yard Benning-to-Ford strike on a first-quarter fake punt and a 29-yard Benning-to-Williamson connection that set up Streator’s lone score of the day, a 2-yard Ford sweep to the east pylon.

“Defensively, we had a lot to deal with with coach Tutt and the spread offense,” Reents said. “I thought overall we did a good job with that, and the big thing for us was to control the ball offensively.

“We got some big plays tonight, but whenever we play a spread team we want to keep their offense off the field and keep our offense on the field.”

For that success, though, Streator (2-6 overall, 1-5 ICE) managed only that lone touchdown and 201 yards from scrimmage. Leaders on the Wilmington defense included Joe Algood (two tackles for loss), Hunter Hayes (quarterback sack) and Joey Cortese (42-yard fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter).

“We had some early chances to kind of put some pressure on them and didn’t capitalize on that,” Tutt said. “Our defense got into some chances to create some stops, had them in third-and-long a few times, and we weren’t able to capitalize.

“That’s what we talked about: We weren’t able to take advantage of any mistakes [Wilmington] had, and they did that to us, taking advantage of every mistake we made. They’re a really good team, and we hope the best for them in the playoffs.”

Matt Swisher was 8 for 8 on extra points for Wilmington, which will close the regular season hosting Manteno before heading into the postseason.

Aidan Stevens and DJ White both recorded TFLs for the Bulldogs, who will close its season next Friday night back at Doug Dieken Stadium, hosting Coal City.